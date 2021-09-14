CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #92 Showcases The Heavenly Alarming Female Ame no Uzume

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 92nd Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Ame no Uzume, a goddess of several aspects of life such as meditation, arts, and dawn in Shinto religion. She is known for tricking the sun goddess Amaterasu to rejoin divinity following the latter’s dangerous occurrence with Susano-o. The two titles Ame no Uzume is most known for are ‘The Great Persuader’ and ‘The Heavenly Alarming Female.’

