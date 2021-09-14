CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Why Should Biden Take the Fall for Trump’s Sweetheart Deal with the Taliban?

By David Atkins
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
The withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan has created something of a public opinion paradox: The withdrawal itself is popular with voters, but President Joe Biden’s approval rating has suffered substantially for doing it. Most galling for Democrats is that the Taliban’s swift victory was guaranteed not by Biden’s actions, but by sweetheart deals made by the Trump administration—deals that Democrats would be wise to highlight and investigate in the months ahead as inoculation against bad-faith Republican attacks.

The Washington Monthly was founded in 1969 on the notion that a handful of plucky young writers and editors, armed with an honest desire to make government work and a willingness to ask uncomfortable questions, could tell the story of what really matters in Washington better than a roomful of Beltway insiders at a Georgetown dinner party.

