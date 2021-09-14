Why Should Biden Take the Fall for Trump’s Sweetheart Deal with the Taliban?
The withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan has created something of a public opinion paradox: The withdrawal itself is popular with voters, but President Joe Biden’s approval rating has suffered substantially for doing it. Most galling for Democrats is that the Taliban’s swift victory was guaranteed not by Biden’s actions, but by sweetheart deals made by the Trump administration—deals that Democrats would be wise to highlight and investigate in the months ahead as inoculation against bad-faith Republican attacks.washingtonmonthly.com
