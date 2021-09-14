CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

This is the County in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPI6pz00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 88,695 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,924 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Augusta-Richmond County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 31,289 infections in Richmond County, or 15,531 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Augusta area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 276 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 211 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Richmond County, GA 15,531 31,289 276 556
2 Columbia County, GA 15,211 22,405 155 228
3 Burke County, GA 15,153 3,417 302 68
4 McDuffie County, GA 14,541 3,126 270 58
5 Edgefield County, SC 14,371 3,847 179 48
6 Aiken County, SC 14,106 23,547 161 269
7 Lincoln County, GA 13,643 1,064 359 28

Comments / 0

