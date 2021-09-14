This is the County in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 88,695 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,924 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Augusta-Richmond County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 31,289 infections in Richmond County, or 15,531 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Augusta area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 276 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 211 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Richmond County, GA
|15,531
|31,289
|276
|556
|2
|Columbia County, GA
|15,211
|22,405
|155
|228
|3
|Burke County, GA
|15,153
|3,417
|302
|68
|4
|McDuffie County, GA
|14,541
|3,126
|270
|58
|5
|Edgefield County, SC
|14,371
|3,847
|179
|48
|6
|Aiken County, SC
|14,106
|23,547
|161
|269
|7
|Lincoln County, GA
|13,643
|1,064
|359
|28
