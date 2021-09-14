Jim Kubiak: Josh Allen reverts to old ways, but Steelers' defense deserves credit

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can vividly describe the howitzer of a throwing arm possessed by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. “His arm talent is exceptional,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “His mobility, particularly for a guy of his size and strength, is exceptional. He got out of the pocket and really created issues for us a year ago, but he does that virtually week in and week out. His mobility, his ability to extend plays is a significant component of his game and their game. They spread you out and challenge you in those ways, highlighting that element of his game.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO