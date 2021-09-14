This is the County in the Columbia, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 124,804 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,282 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Columbia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lexington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 47,326 infections in Lexington County, or 16,529 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Lexington County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Columbia area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 203 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lexington County, compared to 193 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbia metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Lexington County, SC
|16,529
|47,326
|203
|582
|2
|Kershaw County, SC
|15,895
|10,230
|255
|164
|3
|Richland County, SC
|14,812
|60,471
|159
|648
|4
|Fairfield County, SC
|13,108
|2,977
|383
|87
|5
|Calhoun County, SC
|10,970
|1,614
|306
|45
|6
|Saluda County, SC
|10,769
|2,186
|241
|49
