Columbia, SC

This is the County in the Columbia, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPHse300 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 124,804 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,282 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Columbia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lexington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 47,326 infections in Lexington County, or 16,529 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lexington County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Columbia area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 203 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lexington County, compared to 193 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lexington County, SC 16,529 47,326 203 582
2 Kershaw County, SC 15,895 10,230 255 164
3 Richland County, SC 14,812 60,471 159 648
4 Fairfield County, SC 13,108 2,977 383 87
5 Calhoun County, SC 10,970 1,614 306 45
6 Saluda County, SC 10,769 2,186 241 49

