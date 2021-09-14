Scott Blasey To Sing National Anthem At Heinz Field For Steelers Home Opener

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Steelers take the field for their home opener on Sunday, a local musician will be getting things started by singing the Star-Spangled Banner.

Scott Blasey, lead singer of the Clarks, announced on social media that he will be singing the national anthem.

Blasey says he’s grateful and honored and can’t wait to share the day with his family and with Steeler nation.

The Steelers kicked off their season with a win over the Bills on the road in Buffalo and will look to move to 2-0 as they head back home to host the Las Vegas Raiders.