NFL

Scott Blasey To Sing National Anthem At Heinz Field For Steelers Home Opener

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Steelers take the field for their home opener on Sunday, a local musician will be getting things started by singing the Star-Spangled Banner.

Scott Blasey, lead singer of the Clarks, announced on social media that he will be singing the national anthem.

Blasey says he’s grateful and honored and can’t wait to share the day with his family and with Steeler nation.

The Steelers kicked off their season with a win over the Bills on the road in Buffalo and will look to move to 2-0 as they head back home to host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Scott Blasey
CBS Pittsburgh

Low-Flying Helicopters Seen Over Downtown Practice For Steelers Home Opener

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several low-flying helicopters were spotted over parts of the city Wednesday morning. The four military helicopters over downtown Pittsburgh left many wondering what was going on. (Photo Credit: Bryan Orr/KDKA) Pittsburgh Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten tells KDKA that it is practice for Sunday’s Home Opener. Lauten says the pilots were practicing their flyover over Heinz Field! The team can’t wait for fans to be back in the yellow seats cheering loud and proud.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
