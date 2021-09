ONE SURE SIGN of true charisma is a multitude of nicknames, and along with the legendary name he inherited, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Toronto Blue Jays' powerful first baseman, also answers to Vlad Jr., Vladdy and Vladito. Then there's Plákata, which is more of a synonym for Guerrero than a nickname, the same way Beast Mode is just another way of saying Marshawn Lynch. Plákata is slang born in Caribbean baseball for the kind of barrel contact that typically results in a long home run -- an adjective, in other words, not a noun. But who cares? It's a perfect fit, both for Vlad Jr. and for what he does to baseballs: plákata.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO