Allegan County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

 8 days ago

Effective: 2021-09-14 23:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

