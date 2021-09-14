Galaxy Buds 2 are getting a new update you wouldn’t want to miss

For new owners of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 who also own one of the newer Galaxy Buds, it might have been a bit annoying that you could only use the app and widget for the latter if it was directly connected to the former. But it looks like there is a new update to the new smartwatches that fixed this problem as once you’re on the latest version of the firmware for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, the earbuds can easily toggle between your smartwatch and your smartphone.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO