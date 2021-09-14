CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Galaxy Buds 2 are getting a new update you wouldn’t want to miss

By Adnan F.
SamMobile
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you pick up a pair of the new Galaxy Buds 2? They are the latest and definitely one of the best Samsung earbuds so far. They have been on the market for a couple of weeks now and the response from customers has been great. Samsung continues to make...

www.sammobile.com

Comments / 0

Related
lifewire.com

Apple Watch Series 7: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

Despite releasing two smartwatches in 2020, Apple’s solid history of a yearly update tells us there's also a 7th gen Apple Watch arriving this Fall. What could we get? Patents and rumors point to the possibility of a different design, greater battery life, a new way to unlock the watch, and monitoring tech to keep tabs on your blood pressure and blood sugars.
ELECTRONICS
techacrobat.com

Don’t want to update to iOS 15 right away after release? NEW iOS 14.8 update is for you

The California-based Cupertino giant Apple has rolled out the last-minute update for iOS and iPadOS only days ahead of iOS 15, and iPadOS 15 updates are ready to be launched. You can now download iOS 14.8, and iPadOS 14.8 in what will definitely be the last update ahead of the whole new software is coming, following Apple’s launch event going to take place on September 14.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

SamMobile Weekly Giveaway: Enjoy great sound with the Galaxy Buds 2!

We’re back with the latest SamMobile Weekly Giveaway. Here’s your chance to grab Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 2 were launched just last month and they’re certainly among the best yet from Samsung. Our Galaxy Buds 2 review highlights all of the strengths of these earbuds. They offer...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Buds#Software#Wireless Earbuds#Gnoygnak
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Here’s every Samsung Galaxy phone and tablet that supports Wi-Fi 6/6E

Samsung’s first smartphone with Wi-Fi 6 (also known as Wi-Fi ax) wireless connectivity was the Galaxy S10. Since then, the company started adding Wi-Fi 6 to most of its high-end smartphones and tablets. Recently, the Galaxy A52s 5G became the South Korean firm’s first mid-range device to feature Wi-Fi 6.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Watch4 update brings better connection to Galaxy Buds devices

For new owners of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 who also own one of the newer Galaxy Buds, it might have been a bit annoying that you could only use the app and widget for the latter if it was directly connected to the former. But it looks like there is a new update to the new smartwatches that fixed this problem as once you’re on the latest version of the firmware for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, the earbuds can easily toggle between your smartwatch and your smartphone.
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung reportedly developing waterproof Galaxy Buds with neckband

While one of Samsung’s newer truly wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, has an IPX7 rating, it is not recommended to be used in the swimming pool. There are of course those who would like to have something to use while practicing their laps or doing their water-based exercises. It looks like the Korean OEM is developing a new pair of waterproof Galaxy Buds that have a detachable neckband so you can be used in the water for a longer period of time.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ANC
droid-life.com

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review: Awesome If This is What You Want

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 was a phone I thoroughly enjoyed, thanks to major improvements over the original and the fact that we were living during a time where sitting on the couch, not stepping into a public toxic death plume of air was the norm. It was the ultimate stay-at-home phone when we were at home a lot. But now it’s a year later, the world is trying to move forward and find a sense of not-at-home-all-the-time activities. Does a big ass foldable still work?
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Get Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live for their lowest price ever at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Buds line has consistently been some of the best wireless earbuds available, and the Galaxy Buds Live are no different, so long as you have bean-shaped ears. Jokes aside, for people like my wife whose ears are too small for conventional in-ear earbuds, the Buds Live are a great alternative thanks to their sound quality and the inclusion of ANC. If you're in the market to buy some, now would be a good time, with the Buds Live seeing a $65 discount in the US and up to £109 off in the UK, courtesy of Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $170, Get Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with ANC for $104.99 Shipped – Today Only

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are true wireless earbuds for the everyday active lifestyle, and you can get a pair for $104.99 shipped, today only, originally $169.99. These offer a truly premium listening experience by combining sound innovations that support deep, rich audio and crisp call quality together with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology optimized specially for use in open-type earbuds. This gives uses the ability to instantly tune in (or out) of the world around them. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review

The snappy, seamless Android experience is a joy, but the extra perks offered by the Galaxy Buds 2 struggle to atone for disappointing sound quality. When E.F. Schumacher wrote Small Is Beautiful: A Study Of Economics As If People Mattered, he did not own a set of Galaxy Buds 2. That was 1973 and Samsung's smallest and lightest earbuds to date did not arrive until, well, August 2021. But at just 5g per earbud and somehow still housing a two-way woofer/tweeter system, active noise cancellation and an enhanced Ambient Sound mode, the buds' tiny casing is a diminutive joy to behold. Usually, we talk about whether charging cases could comfortably fit in a coat pocket, too. This one won’t just fit, it may well get lost.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Google

You can now use Pixel Buds and Galaxy Buds with Nintendo Switch; here’s how

With the latest update to the Nintendo Switch, you can now pair Bluetooth headphones including Google Pixel Buds and Samsung Galaxy Buds. Here’s how to get started. For years now, the Nintendo Switch has been praised for its ability to make full games portable in a way they previously hadn’t been. However, up to this point the Nintendo Switch lacked one key ability that would make it all the more portable, and that’s support for Bluetooth headphones like the Galaxy Buds or Pixel Buds.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

This new Galaxy Watch 4 variant could help you get a hole-in-one

Samsung has launched a Golf Edition variant of its Galaxy Watch 4. The wearable includes software features to improve golfers’ experience out on the course. The model is available in South Korea for ~$255. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series made its debut last month, completely overhauling its existing smartwatch...
GOLF
mspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 gets better with the latest firmware update

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is the company’s one of most affordable earbuds that you can buy right now. The Buds 2 offers a range of useful features that are usually found in flagship-tier earbuds. And with the arrival of the latest firmware update, the Galaxy Buds 2 gets even better.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Galaxy F41 gets a new update with September 2021 security patch

Samsung started rolling out the September 2021 security update in late August, and the Galaxy S20 FE was the first phone to get that update. Over the past three weeks, the company has released the new security update to various high-end and mid-range smartphones. Now, the South Korean firm has released the update to the Galaxy F41.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Samsung on self-destruct mode: Galaxy S22 to get serious battery downgrade

It seems Samsung is on a mission to annoy as many of its fans as possible with every new Galaxy S flagship it brings to the market. We saw the removal of the headphone jack with the Galaxy S20 series and the removal of the microSD card slot from the Galaxy S21 series. For the Galaxy S22 lineup, Samsung seems to be focusing on downgrading the battery capacity.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Galaxy A73 to get Samsung’s 108MP camera and cool bragging rights

The Galaxy A series has an important place in Samsung’s lineup. The Galaxy A5x and A7x handsets are particularly noteworthy. Not only are they some of the best Samsung phones that you can buy, they also happen to be among its best-selling devices. Samsung has consistently made them better over...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) leak reveals a new design with flat edges

Aside from the rumored Galaxy Tab S8 flagship tablet series, Samsung’s also seemingly working on a new Galaxy Tab A8 model for 2021. Pricing details are unknown, but you can bet it will be more affordable than any of the Galaxy Tab S8 variants. Design-wise, the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) appears to be following a new language — at least according to a few new fan-made renders.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy