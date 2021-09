You can't walk into a store and pick up a PS5 just yet, but it is slowly becoming easier to get your hands on one. We've seen a lot of restocks appear within the last 30 days, and that increase in supply is having an impact on scalpers. A recent report from SpielTimes revealed the cost of a PS5 from a scalper has dropped from the $1,000 range to around $700 in most places. That 30% drop is the kind of thing you see when it's easier to wait a few days for the next drop than it is to pay out the extra cash, thanks to nearly constant restocks and efforts from retailers to make it more challenging for bots to make purchases for those scalpers.

