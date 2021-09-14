Dalit erasure, or how Rolling Stone India failed to demonstrate diligent storytelling
Pop culture magazine Rolling Stone India and music platform Maajja launched a special cover in August 2021 titled ‘Back to the Roots,’ carrying in-depth interviews of Sri Lankan Tamil singer Dhee (Dheekshitha Venkadeshan) and Tamil Canadian recording artist Shan Vincent de Paul as part of their reportage on Tamil indie musicians blurring local and global borders — the same spotlight was denied to Indian Tamil rapper Arivu (Arivarasu Kalainesan), known for his anti-caste lyrics and for anchoring the hugely popular tracks ‘Enjoy Enjaami‘ and ‘Neeye Oli,’ which were part of the story. This stirred controversy and widespread displeasure, forcing those in charge to hastily make reparations.globalvoices.org
