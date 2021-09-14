CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dalit erasure, or how Rolling Stone India failed to demonstrate diligent storytelling

By Keerthana Ram
globalvoices.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop culture magazine Rolling Stone India and music platform Maajja launched a special cover in August 2021 titled ‘Back to the Roots,’ carrying in-depth interviews of Sri Lankan Tamil singer Dhee (Dheekshitha Venkadeshan) and Tamil Canadian recording artist Shan Vincent de Paul as part of their reportage on Tamil indie musicians blurring local and global borders — the same spotlight was denied to Indian Tamil rapper Arivu (Arivarasu Kalainesan), known for his anti-caste lyrics and for anchoring the hugely popular tracks ‘Enjoy Enjaami‘ and ‘Neeye Oli,’ which were part of the story. This stirred controversy and widespread displeasure, forcing those in charge to hastily make reparations.

globalvoices.org

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santhosh Narayanan
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

Brian Laundrie seen reading novel about missing women

Internet sleuths claim Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie is seen reading a book about women who go missing in a video uploaded to the couple’s Youtube travel channel. Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in the case, is briefly shown reading what appears to be Jeff VanderMeer’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South India#Spotify Playlists#Erasure#Rolling Stone India#Sri Lankan#Tamil Canadian#Indian Tamil#Oppari#African#French#Algerian#Brahmin#Talktodhee#Shanvdp#South Asian#Whereisarivu
uasweekly.com

Altitude Angel Selected as UTM Provider for Blue Dart India BVLOS Demonstration

Altitude Angel, the world’s most trusted UTM (Unified Traffic Management) technology platform, today announced it has been selected by India-based South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company Blue Dart, to provide its award-winning services to Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations supported by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
ECONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Deep Seas Near New Zealand Have Yielded 6 New Species of Bizarre Sponges

The biodiversity of the deep ocean is difficult to track, given its inhospitality to us – soft, air-breathing land dwellers. Down in the darkness, there's much more life than we have accounted for. Nevertheless, a new discovery is an exciting one: six new species and one previously unknown genus of glass sponge, at depths up to 4,820 meters (15,814 feet), hidden in the aphotic (barely sunlit) waters off the coast of New Zealand. Scientists also discovered two already known species that had never been seen before in New Zealand's oceans. These finds mean that the region is far more diverse than we knew, which...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Celebrities
94.3 Jack FM

The Rolling Stones added second LA show to 2021 No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones fans in the U.S. will have an additional chance to see the band on their upcoming 2021 No Filter Tour. The British rock legends have just announced that a second concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has been confirmed for October 14, three days before the previously scheduled show at the venue will take place.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

Blackberry Smoke to Release Rolling Stones Covers Album

Blackberry Smoke revealed details of a Rolling Stones covers album they’ll release on Record Store Day’s Black Friday, Nov. 26. The seven-track red vinyl LP is titled Stoned and limited to 2,500 copies worldwide. “On Nov. 6 last year, we got together at Welcome to 1979 in Nashville to record seven of our favorite Rolling Stones tracks,” the band said in a statement.
MUSIC
The Independent

India to resume vaccine exports from next month

India will resume the export of Covid-19 vaccines from October, after halting it for over five months amid a country-wide shortage earlier this year. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday announced that India will resume its export drive — dubbed “Vaccine Maitri” (vaccine friendship) — from next month in order to meet the country’s commitment to the Covax global pool. He also added that vaccinating India’s citizens will remain the top priority of the government. Mr Mandaviya also told Indian media that the government is expecting to receive over 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturers in October....
HEALTH
thecinemaholic.com

Why Did Anupam Kher’s Dr. Kapoor Leave New Amsterdam?

Anupam Kher‘s masterful portrayal of Dr. Vijay Kapoor in ‘New Amsterdam‘ received a lot of love from fans. A series regular from the first season, Kher’s sudden exit baffled viewers and critics alike. Moreover, the abruptness by which the show wrote his character off surprised and shocked fans, who tried their best to hunt for a reason behind the departure. Let’s delve into the train of events and figure out why the veteran actor left the medical drama series, shall we?
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Neptune Frost’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

As Black cinema has moved to the centerpiece of conversation in the past decade, we have been treated to a glut of films that tell us where society is right now. The focus tends to be on white people, racism, the police, and the existential angst of being Black in the world. These films are valuable, pushing the world to consider a perspective that has been ignored in mainstream culture for a long time. But as we move through the next decade, it is worth interrogating what the future of Black film looks like. Yes, we are in pain and...
MOVIES
The Independent

India calls new UK COVID-19 vaccine rules 'discriminatory'

India on Tuesday criticized the British government’s decision not to recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy” that will impact its citizens who want to travel to that country.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures" if it isn't resolved. The new rules require Indians visiting the U.K. to quarantine themselves for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.The vaccine, produced under license by India's Serum Institute, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Haven Register

Dave Grohl to Take Rock & Roll Musings from 'The Storyteller' on Tour

The first of the five shows will take place September 27th in London, with the next four happening in the United States: October 5th in New York City, October 7th in Washington, D.C., and October 12th and 13th in Los Angeles. Tickets for all five events go on sale Monday, September 20th, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com. Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of The Storyteller, and tickets are limited to two per transaction.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy