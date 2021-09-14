OPPO Enco Buds Review: All-around Upgrade Over Enco W11

The snappy, seamless Android experience is a joy, but the extra perks offered by the Galaxy Buds 2 struggle to atone for disappointing sound quality. When E.F. Schumacher wrote Small Is Beautiful: A Study Of Economics As If People Mattered, he did not own a set of Galaxy Buds 2. That was 1973 and Samsung's smallest and lightest earbuds to date did not arrive until, well, August 2021. But at just 5g per earbud and somehow still housing a two-way woofer/tweeter system, active noise cancellation and an enhanced Ambient Sound mode, the buds' tiny casing is a diminutive joy to behold. Usually, we talk about whether charging cases could comfortably fit in a coat pocket, too. This one won’t just fit, it may well get lost.
Comments / 0