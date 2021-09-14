‘Valheim’ devs say players should start a new game for ‘Hearth And Home’

Epic Games Store users in the U.S. and Canada now have a new payment option that they can use effective immediately! A new wallet payment option has been added, which allows players to upload funds directly to their account in increments of $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 (users will not be able to add more specific amounts). A maximum of $500 can be stored in the wallet, but that's only for users that secure their account with 2-factor authorization; those that don't will be limited to $150. Users will also have the option of requesting refunds to their wallet, even if that wasn't the payment first used.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO