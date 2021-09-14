‘Valheim’ devs say players should start a new game for ‘Hearth And Home’
Developers at Iron Gate have said that players should start a completely new game to best experience the upcoming Hearth And Home update for Valheim. Ahead of Hearth And Home‘s launch on September 18, creator Richard Svensson and generalist artist Robin Eyre have discussed what fans can expect from the update in a video titled Fireside Chat. Spotted by PC Gamer, Svensson has clarified in the video that the best way to play Hearth and Home will be through playing on a completely new world:www.nme.com
