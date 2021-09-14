CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Valheim’ devs say players should start a new game for ‘Hearth And Home’

By Andy Brown
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers at Iron Gate have said that players should start a completely new game to best experience the upcoming Hearth And Home update for Valheim. Ahead of Hearth And Home‘s launch on September 18, creator Richard Svensson and generalist artist Robin Eyre have discussed what fans can expect from the update in a video titled Fireside Chat. Spotted by PC Gamer, Svensson has clarified in the video that the best way to play Hearth and Home will be through playing on a completely new world:

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmorpg.com

Valheim Fireside Chat Details Hearth & Home Update

Valheim will be getting its Hearth & Home update this week on September 16th, a release confirmed at Gamescom last month. The Iron Gate devs released a new fireside chat video going into some of the work they've been doing on Hearth & Home and what you can expect. Hearth...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Valheim Hearth and Home: get rid of your mods and other tips

Iron Gate Studio will be rolling out the long-awaited Hearth and Home update for Valheim tomorrow, September 16, 2021, at 13:00 GMT. Set your alarms, timers and let's get to waiting patiently. Valheim Hearth and Home update launch details. Rest easy, Vikings, your existing world will not be destroyed but...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Surprises Players With New Feature

Epic Games Store users in the U.S. and Canada now have a new payment option that they can use effective immediately! A new wallet payment option has been added, which allows players to upload funds directly to their account in increments of $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 (users will not be able to add more specific amounts). A maximum of $500 can be stored in the wallet, but that's only for users that secure their account with 2-factor authorization; those that don't will be limited to $150. Users will also have the option of requesting refunds to their wallet, even if that wasn't the payment first used.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone devs “fix” stuns for mouse and keyboard players

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded has finally arrived bringing tons of changes to the game. With PC players constantly complaining about stuns being overpowered with no counterplay it appears the devs may have secretly nerfed this tactical. Tacticals play a huge role in Warzone games. These can give players a huge...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
gamingbolt.com

Valheim – Hearth and Home Update Will Introduce New Skills and New Areas

Iron Gate’s first big update for Valheim is out this week with Hearth and Home, and it adds quite a bit in terms of new recipes along with new mechanics for food, combat and blocking. That’s not necessarily everything though as the development team teased some new areas in existing locations. In a new Fireside Chat video, it spoke about how this update effectively serves to rebalance the game for upcoming updates.
RECIPES
culturedvultures.com

Bayonetta 3 Devs Say Showing Game ‘Not Our Decision’

Bayonetta 3 was announced in 2017, and while PlatinumGames has updated the fans to say that development is still underway and progress is being made, we haven’t seen any teasers, trailers or otherwise tantalising bits of information regarding everyone’s favorite 8-foot-tall witch. In an interview with VGC, Bayonetta creator Hideki...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Valheim Hearth & Home Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

It's been a long time coming, but Valheim's Hearth & Home update is finally here with a full set of patch notes to detail everything that's changed. This release follows numerous previews of the update that catalogued changes made to the food system, players' settlements they constructed, and much more. It's one of the most significant updates the game's gotten seeing how it's been teased so long, and it's available to download now for all Valheim players.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Valheim Hearth & Home DLC release time and download size details

Valheim took the world by storm earlier this year, seeing millions of players making their way into the game. Needless to say, with this explosion in popularity comes a shift in development plans. In response, the dev team opted for one huge update rather than tonnes of little ones. This is where the Hearth and Home update comes in. Here's what you should know about Valheim's Hearth & Home DLC release time and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#Devs#Hearth And Home#Iron Gate#Fireside Chat#Techland
pcinvasion.com

Valheim’s Hearth & Home update released today, featuring new food and a hot tub

The unstoppable juggernaut that is Valheim continues to soldier on with the Hearth & Home update, which released today. The game continues to be massively popular, currently sitting at an “Overwhelmingly Positive” reception on Steam with over 230,000 reviews. This update is quite the substantial one, and it brings plenty of new things to the game. These include new mechanics, optimizations, food, weapons, furniture, and building pieces. The devs named it Hearth & Home to highlight the additions made to both cooking and building. You can truly make your home feel more epic, too, as you can even place a stone throne in it. It’s good to be the Jarl.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Spider-Man Devs Insomniac Games are Working on a Wolverine Game

Inscomniac Games, the creators of Spider-Man have unveiled a trailer for their new superhero project, Wolverine. The title will probably be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Straight from the PlayStation Showcase 2021... Inscomniac Games - the studio responsible for Spider-Man (2018) - is currently working on a game starring Wolverine. Unfortunately, no release date was given for the title. We were assured that the game "is being developed with PlayStation 5 in mind". In addition to the trailer, the developers gave a brief commentary about the upcoming production.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New World After Beta - What Should be Improved According to Players

The three-day open beta of New World has ended. Players were mostly positive about the MMORPG from Amazon Games, but they also feel some gameplay aspects should be improved. The open beta of New World has gone in a flash; from September 10 to September 13 we could test one of the most awaited releases of this fall. The players came in crowds - at the hottest moment, the MMORPG from Amazon Games was played simultaneously by over 141 thousand people on Steam (via SteamDB).
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone players hit out at devs over Modern Warfare MP5 nerf

Warzone players are hitting out at the devs after the Modern Warfare MP5 received a nerf in the Season 5 Reloaded update, complaining that the game is purposely nerfing MW weapons to bolster the Cold War ones. After Season 5 launched, some players found that the 30mm rounds on the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
massivelyop.com

Valheim’s Hearth and Home update has officially arrived for the early access sandbox

First announced back in June, Valheim’s Hearth and Home update is finally upon us, and before you ask, the multiplayer survival sandbox game has still not exited early access, although it’s pretty cheap right now – $15.99 – on Steam if you’re so inclined. Hearth and Home is a pretty hefty update, particularly for crafters and builders:
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Valheim Hearth and Home Update Out Now, Adds New Building Options and Much More

Iron Gate Studio has been promising it for months, but now the first big Valheim update, Hearth and Home, has finally arrived! As the name implies, the update adds a variety of new building options (Including a Viking hot tub!) and rebalances cooking, but there are also a number of other new features and changes. Tamed creatures can now be named, combat has been tweaked, and Iron Gate is teasing something “dark and mysterious” may be happening out in the world. Hmmm! You can check out a quick trailer for the Heart and Home update, below.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Valheim Achieves Its Highest Player Count After Launch

A recent report has revealed that the popular Viking survival video game Valheim has already achieved its highest player count since its launch of Hearth and Home update. This article also answers the age-old questions: can you survive the game unarmed and are we finally getting mounts?. Valheim Reaches Peak...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Valheim Vulkan: should you play Valheim using Vulkan API?

Want to know if you should be using Vulkan while playing Valheim? Despite all the wonderful things about this survival gem, Valheim has suffered a little when it comes to performance and optimisation. It's understandable for an early access game that has only just receieved its first major update. But that's why some fans were excited to see Valheim enable Vulkan API in its 0.146.8 update.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Valheim Patch Notes: Read the big changes in Hearth and Home HERE

Fans have been waiting a while to get their hands on it, but today the new Valheim Hearth and Home update becomes playable on Steam. The patch makes some major changes to the game, which remains in early access and beta. As the name implies, this week’s major update focuses...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy