Rumer Willis teases fans with baby bump snap – 'Coming 2022'

Dog days! Olivia Munn gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump while spending time with her pooches on Friday, September 17. “SO excited to be partnering with @Petco to spread the word about the importance of pet mental health,” the actress, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding Frankie and Chance. The Oklahoma native’s budding belly could be seen in a black outfit. “Our routines are changing and our pets need us. I took Petco’s free Well-Adjusted Dog seminar to help prepare my pups for these changes and encourage all pet parents to do the same. Frankie & Chance have helped me get through difficult times and now I’m doing the same for them.”

