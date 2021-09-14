Nonprofit trio working hard and playing hard

Do you want to be of service in your local community? Do you enjoy working with people, or have basic computer skills? Then AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service is for you. There is a need for tax counselor preparers, for receptionists and facilitators. This service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. You must be willing to commit at least four (4) hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after you are certified. If you are interested, phone Diane at 928-978-1319 or Rex at 928-363-3526, or email paysontaxaide@gmail.com.

PAYSON, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO