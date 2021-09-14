CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payson, AZ

Lanterns on the Lake – New event aims to create something beautiful

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime Out Shelter, Inc is up to something. Alongside their faithful service to those in our community and around the state suffering from domestic violence, they have their eyes on a new community event. "We want to see the community as a whole show up to celebrate hope and take a stand against domestic violence and bullying," says the President of the Time Out Shelter Board. To accomplish this, they are switching up their usual efforts to impact the community and building a can’t-miss event at Green Valley Park on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 7. The aim is to fill a portion of the large lake at the park with beautiful, customizable floating lanterns for all ages to enjoy. With this event a month away, they are already off to a great start.

