ShotSpotter alert lead Pittsburgh police to shooting in Homewood

By Paul Peirce
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
A man was seriously injured late Monday after being shot in his lower back in Homewood, according to Pittsburgh police.

Officers from the city’s Zone 5 station found the victim after responding to a ShotSpotter gunfire alert for the 7100 block of Frankstown Avenue around 10:55 p.m.

The man who has not been identified by police was conscious and alert when officers arrived with a gunshot wound to his lower back. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived.

Medics transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.

The city’s mobile crime unit arrived and processed the scene.

No arrests have been made. There was no suspect description and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

#Shooting#Pittsburgh Police#Shot Spotter#Shotspotter
