Olympian Rai Benjamin returned home for the first time since nabbing gold and silver medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last month in the 4 x 400 meter relay and 400 meter hurdles, respectively. He was treated to a motorcade around the city, passing by 17 different schools as kids cheered him on before settling at City Hall where he was given the key to the city and a commemorative plaque among other things honoring his achievements.

MOUNT VERNON, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO