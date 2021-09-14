CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

China expands global dominance in 5G technology

neworleanssun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina continues to lead global growth in the next generation of telecommunications technology with the expansion of the country's 5G network, according to the Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing. "China has built more than one million 5G base stations, which is over 70% of the world market....

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
POLITICS
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claimed China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in 2019, hosted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Tech#Xinhua News Agency#G#Chinese#Rt
TheConversationCanada

Why have Canada and Australia taken such a different approach to China?

Over the past two years, China has punished Canada and Australia for actions that the Chinese deem objectionable — and in response, both countries have faced unjust detentions of their citizens and sudden, harsh trade barriers. Yet these two members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — which also includes the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand — have responded differently. That’s evident in the recent launch of the Australia/U.K./U.S. security pact called AUKUS, from which Canada is conspicuously absent. The agreement includes provisions to start consultations to help Australia acquire a fleet of nuclear-propelled submarines. Why was Canada...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Ericsson says China divestment is not linked to local 5G setbacks

China has been a less welcoming environment for Ericsson in recent months. After Sweden's government blocked 5G operators from using Chinese vendors last year, Ericsson's share of 5G business with China's state-controlled service providers fell dramatically in what CEO Bï¿½rje Ekholm felt was a retaliation by government officials. Now the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
DeSoto Times Today

Will the U.S. or China Lead Global Economy?

The United States has been the economic superpower since World War II – not to mention the only military superpower since the fall of the Soviet Union nearly 30 years ago. Certainly, America is blessed with an abundance of natural resources, but so was the U.S.S.R. America’s greatness comes from...
FOREIGN POLICY
thefastmode.com

Microsoft, Nokia to Innovate with Space Technology and 5G in Australia

Microsoft and Nokia have partnered with the South Australian Government to innovate with space technology and 5G telecommunications to bring a new class of digital solutions to industry. The collaboration will combine leading-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, with global industry experience to showcase how space technology and 5G can...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

FourKites, Zebra Technologies expand partnership

Industry tech firms FourKites and Zebra Technologies are expanding their partnership to help bring enhanced asset visibility solutions to customers, the companies said today. Zebra, which provides enterprise mobile computing and asset intelligence tools, will resell FourKites’ Dynamic Yard YMS (yard management system) and real-time visibility platform as part of its suite of asset visibility solutions, the companies said. Zebra’s Motion Works Yard YMS will now combine Dynamic Yard with Zebra locationing hardware and professional services. Motion Yard will continue to be sold through some of Zebra’s Partner Connect program channel partners in North America and Europe as well, the companies also said. The expanded partnership aims to provide customers greater end-to-end visibility of their freight, from the warehouse to the yard and across all transportation modes, according to company leaders. Essentially, the move further combines Zebra’s expertise in warehouse visibility solutions with FourKites’ visibility outside the warehouse walls. “Businesses want real-time visibility into their goods and assets throughout the journey—from the manufacturing facility to the final destination,” Zebra Executive Drew Ehlers said in a statement. “Our relationship with FourKites adds a critical layer of visibility that helps companies improve asset visibility, streamline the shipping process, and unlock new levels of performance and customer service.” As an investor in and user of FourKites’ real-time visibility solutions, Zebra says it has reduced turn times on urgent product requests for fulfilling critical customer orders, while also eliminating nearly 75% of shipment-tracking e-mail inquiries to its global logistics team. By extending its relationship with FourKites, Zebra says it will continue to help businesses modernize warehouses and create supply chains that are completely transparent, connected, and fully optimized. “FourKites’ relationship with Zebra has grown over the years, as we work together on a joint mission to create a fully transparent supply chain and reduce time to delivery for customers,” Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites, said in a statement. “By combining Zebra’s expertise in delivering warehouse visibility with FourKites visibility outside of those four walls, we can provide better end-to-end predictability and forecasting of assets for our shared customers—all while dynamically accounting for the on-the-ground realities across the supply chain.” FourKites’ supply chain visibility platform tracks more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel, and courier, reaching 176 countries.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Tencent dominates digital donations in China. That’s the problem.

An hour before September 9, Eric, a nonprofit fundraising worker in southern China, was as frustrated as he'd been in months. It was way past his normal work hours, but he had just finished writing a few paragraphs he hoped to send to people tomorrow to ask for donations. He received his first blow from one friend, who commented that his plan felt "insincere;" and then, during a WeChat conversation with another friend, he casually brought up the project he was fundraising for and got the half-joking reply: "Don't do this to me." Eric's frustration was verging on anger.
CHARITIES
breakingtravelnews.com

Wyndham Hotels to expand Microtel brand in China

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will continue to expand its portfolio in China with 20 new Microtel by Wyndham hotels planned by the end of 2022. The properties will be located in key cities and emerging destinations across the country. Designed to provide travellers with modern conveniences, Microtel by Wyndham made...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Square Expands in Europe, Where SMBs Dominate

Hardware and payments platform Square, which was founded by Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey, is accelerating its European expansion, having launched its business in Ireland and France earlier this year. The company recently added a third country to its eurozone list, enabling businesses in Spain to participate in the beta testing of its Early Access Program this month.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

China advances industrial application of quantum technology

HEFEI, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- With a height of about one meter and weight of less than 100 kg, a miniaturized quantum satellite ground station caught the eyes of audiences at the 2021 Quantum Industry Conference held Saturday in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. "Such ground station is...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Apple keeps dominating the global premium phone market

In a nutshell: In a new recent market analysis, Counterpoint Research has verified Apple's dominance in the premium smartphone market. According to the report, the iPhone maker is holding over 50% of smartphones sales priced $400 and upwards since Q4 2020, while Samsung's results continue to dwindle in the same segment. Beyond that, Xiaomi has gained some ground but has not fully overcome Huawei, which maintains a strong presence in China.
CELL PHONES
actionforex.com

Risk Averse Mood Dominates Global Markets

Investors sitting at their screens this morning are feeling a bit anxious. The red colour can be seen across the globe from Asian stocks to European and US futures. Commodity prices are also tumbling with iron ore extending losses below $100 per metric ton. Oil, precious metals and cryptocurrencies are all in negative territory with the dollar being the main beneficiary of today’s turmoil.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

China Expanding Blue Skies Initiative to Curb Pollution

China has announced plans to extend its cutbacks on air pollution in advance of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing this year, reports the Washington Post. The move is one that could have heavy impacts on the coal and steel industries, as the air particulate requirements would extend from the Beijing and Tianjin municipalities and include 62 cities in northern and central provinces. Among those areas are the cities of Tangshan and Handan, hubs of key steel production, and Shanxi, Shaanxi, and Henan, all of which are major coal-producing provinces.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy