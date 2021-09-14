CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Water crisis could lead to conflicts in the Middle East

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], 14 September (ANI): The Middle East is warming at twice the global average and this summer several countries like Kuwait, Oman, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia recorded temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius(122 Fahrenheit), as forests burn, and severe droughts become more and more frequent. There is compelling evidence that it will be the Middle East region that climate change will hit hardest.

