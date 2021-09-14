Heavy Rain, Heat Bring Out Billions Of Mosquitoes In US
Sizzling temperatures and devastating storms in parts of the U.S. created a breeding ground for billions of pesky mosquitoes this summer. "When temperatures are in the 90s and we have standing water, we're going to have … billions of mosquitoes breeding," Michael Raupp, an entomologist and a professor emeritus at the University of Maryland, said on "CBSN AM" on Monday. "There's going to be a lot of biting going on."www.newson6.com
