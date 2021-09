Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) has confirmed to Cyclingnews that she will compete in the first-ever edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes held on October 2 in France. The Dutch talent said that the famed cobblestones of the Hell of the North are not particularly suited to her but that she wanted to be there for what she called ‘a big milestone’ in the sport of cycling.

CYCLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO