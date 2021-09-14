CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juniper rolls out campus fabric management service to handle more devices

Cover picture for the articleJuniper Networks on Tuesday announced updates to its enterprise portfolio that will make it easier for organizations to deploy, operate and troubleshoot campus networks. The enhancements include a new campus fabric management capability that should help enterprises handle the growing number of mobile and IoT devices on their networks. Juniper is also expanding the capabilities of the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant to offer more proactive problem remediation.

