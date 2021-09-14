CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PlayStation Plus October Freebie To Be Hardcore WWII Shooter, Evidence Suggests

By Ewan Moore
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're only halfway through September, but an intriguing mountain of evidence regarding one of October 2021's PlayStation Plus free games is already starting to pile up. This month, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners with a subscription to the online service can get their hands on Hitman 2, Predator Hunting Grounds, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5 only). It's a fun month packed with some old bangers to be sure... but it looks like next month Sony will be offering something a little newer.

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
gameranx.com

PlayStation Plus October 2021 Game Speculation Quickly Gaining Traction

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 have some incentives for players to subscribe to the online premium services. Like Nintendo and Microsoft, Sony offers players a premium online experience just as long as they pay the monthly fee. It’s a means to enjoy online multiplayer for video games along with special discounts. However, another reason why so many players are subscribing to Sony’s PlayStation Plus service is that the service comes with free monthly video game titles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Include Secret Freebie

For the month of September, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting the following free games: Overcooked: All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. It's a pretty middling month, or at least that's the reaction of most PS Plus subscribers suggest. That said, none of this is news. We already knew this. What we didn't know is this month's offering comes with an additional, secret freebie.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

PS Plus Free Games October 2021: New leaks and predictions

The monthly PS Plus Free Games always make a splash with some nice new games and underground indies. Luckily, Sony are very fond of choreographing what we might see and when we will see it. As for the PS Plus free games in October 2021, this is what we know about them so far.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Playstation Store#Wwii#Hardcore#Freebies#Team 17#Bluebelt2023#Ps Plus#Xbox Series X S#Rocket League#The Microsoft Store#The Playstation Store
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

How To Get Cheap PlayStation Plus (UK & US)

Subscribing to PlayStation Plus gets you “free” games each month, not to mention a fixed list of PS4 games with the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5. At full price, the service costs $9.99/£6.99 for a 1-month deal, $24.99/£19.99 for 3 months, and $59.99/£49.99 for a whole year. Some might think that, given how many games you can get for free with this subscription, that’s an offer you can’t refuse.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to play PS5 games on PS4

Want to know how to play your favorite PS5 games on PS4? Then you've landed on the right page. While the PS5 is obviously the best hardware to play the best PS5 games on, you may want to share those games with a friend who maybe hasn't got a PS5 yet (but owns a PS4) or maybe you simply have had to vacate the room where your PS5 resides and want to hop back on a game on your older hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
MySanAntonio

Get a year of PlayStation Plus for only $50 plus get a $20 store credit

Any gamer knows that there's no right way to choose your console loyalty. The never-ending debate over whether the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X are the better consoles just depends on your personal opinion. Both have their perks and faults, of course. At this point in the game, so many of us are cool with just taking whatever they can get their hands on since very few of these are ever even in stock anyways. Lots of people stay loyal to Xbox because of Game Pass, but only because they don't know about Playstation Plus.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Bloodhunt free-to-play vampire shooter launching on PlayStation 5

As part of the PlayStation Showcase this week Jaqub Ajmal from developer Sharkmob has revealed more details about the free-to-play shooter that will soon be available to enjoy on the PlayStation 5. Bloodhunt is played in third-person and offers gamers another battle royale game but this time set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

PlayStation has acquired ex-WipEout devs Firesprite

Sony has announced that it has acquired UK-based studio Firesprite as the latest of its PlayStation Studios developers. The Liverpool-based developer was established in 2012 by former members of SIE Studio Liverpool, after it was closed down by Sony. Now the studio, including many staff who were employed as part...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Potentially Reveals First Free Game for October

A recent leak related to an upcoming PlayStation game could be teasing one of the first free games that we might be receiving on PlayStation Plus in the month of October. Although there's no guaranteed way to know if this leaked game will actually be part of PS Plus in the coming month, the title in question does seem to be releasing on the same day that the new free titles should be coming to the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: The Riftbreaker arrives on PS5 October 14

The Riftbreaker launches October 14 on PlayStation 5. It’s been an incredible pleasure bringing our latest game to life on the next-gen hardware, and we hope you will have a lot of fun discovering all of its secrets next month! The Riftbreaker is a base-building strategy game with elements of survival, exploration, and action-RPG. As Captain Ashley S. Nowak your job is to jump through a one-way portal to Galatea 37, a distant planet in the far reaches of the Milky Way Galaxy. Once you’re there you must singlehandedly prepare the planet for further colonization.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Hit Out At Underwhelming New Freebie

The free PlayStation Plus games for September 2021 have been available for a few days now and, well... you can't please everyone. The most recent batch of PS Plus freebies is probably the strongest lineup we've had in a while, to be fair. PlayStation 4 users can nab multiplayer shooter Predator: Hunting Grounds ,and Hitman 2. PlayStation 5 owners can also grab the excellent Overcooked! All You Can Eat. Even so, one of the September freebies has got subscribers bellyaching. You can probably guess which one.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

WWII squad shooter Hell Let Loose to release on consoles October 5

Team17 announced that developer Black Matter’s World War II shooter Hell Let Loose will be releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in October. Accompanying the announcement is a new trailer specifically for the console ports. The trailer doesn’t really go into detail on the game’s features. Rather, it establishes...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming to PS5 and PC

We’re excited to announce that we’re bringing Uncharted to the PlayStation 5 console and PC with the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. This brand-new remastered bundle includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, featuring Nathan Drake as he hunts for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, setting off for one final far flung adventure across the jungles of Madagascar to long lost pirate colony of Libertalia. It also includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which chronicles Chloe Frazer’s breakout exploits as she moves from frenemy to hero. Enlisting the assistance of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross, Chloe ventures to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PS Plus September: GIANT PlayStation Store Double Discount Event Begins

The PlayStation Store is currently offering double discounts for those who have a PS Plus subscription in September. The recurring sales event was announced earlier this week and Sony has confirmed that the new deals will go live today, September 15. As in the past, Sony is making it possible...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Neptunia X Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars launches on October 26 in North America and October 29 in Europe for PlayStation 4

In a press release this morning, Idea Factory International has announced the release date for Neptunia X Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars - October 26th for North America, and October 29th for Europe. The title's official website has also been updated with new screenshots showing off the four Neptunia goddesses in action. The game will launch on the PS4. IFI also announced a special edition of the game which will come with: the game, collector's box, art book, wall scroll, steel case, soundtrack, and trading card.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

998
Followers
3K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy