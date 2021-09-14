Is the Original Pinocchio Actually About Lying and Very Long Noses?
The gap between the way Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio is perceived in the land of its origin and the view taken of it by speakers of English is vast. In Italy, critics regard it as a masterpiece: one of the greatest works in the literary canon; a book that has played a significant role in the development of the Italian language; one rich in subtle allusions and artful contrivances, comparable to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland or Gulliver’s Travels. Italian scholars have written extensive treatises on the layers of cultural, social, political and even religious significance to be found in it.lithub.com
