Immigration

Afghan mayors and refugees are in danger. The world's cities mustn't fail them

By Vittoria Zanuso, Naseer Ahmad Lilizai
World Economic Forum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghan mayors and city officials from the previous regime remain at risk of reprisals from the Taliban. The world's mayors have offered refuge to Afghan asylum seekers – but need enabling policies from governments. Cities are uniquely placed to meet refugee needs. As the US resumes evacuation of foreign nationals...

KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan, the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday. Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept...
IMMIGRATION
KDWN

‘We Were Them:’ Vietnamese Americans Help Afghan Refugees

HONJO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 20: Sanitiser is sprayed as Vietnamese migrant workers made jobless and homeless by the coronavirus pandemic take part in daily prayers at Daionji Temple on February 20, 2021 in Honjo, Japan. Vietnamese form the largest group of migrant workers in Japan with around 410,000 in the country mostly working as technical trainees - a government-sponsored visa program that has been criticised for being little more than a cover for companies to import cheap labour. With many businesses in Japan struggling during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic migrant workers with their lack of employment rights have been the first to lose their jobs and accommodation. Aware of their plight, Daionji Temple, run by head nun Thich Tam Tri, has offered sanctuary to affected Vietnamese as they look for other jobs or await government flights back home. The temple can house around 50 people at any one time with much of the food and supplies provided by donors from around Japan including the Vietnamese diaspora in the country. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
HOMELESS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Afghan refugees in Alaska: We should not be so quick to judge them

This week it was reported that between 50-100 Afghan refugees will soon be arriving in Alaska. In two separate conversations involving what I consider to be uneducated opinions, I have already personally experienced staunch opposition to providing them refuge here. I use the word “uneducated” due to the fact that state personnel have yet to publicly acknowledge and address the impending arrival of Afghan refugees to Alaska. Instead of getting out ahead of the topic, the state is apparently choosing silence over an opportunity to inform and educate the public.
ALASKA STATE
California State
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
Giuseppe Sala
Person
Eric Garcetti
'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Grieving Harry Dunn Family Who Trump Tried to Ambush Settles Out of Court

The family of a dead British teenager who was killed when a U.S. spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 has agreed an out of out of court settlement. A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was a “resolution” in the civil case brought in the U.S. Dunn was struck by Anne Sacoolas, 44, who was living and working at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.
U.S. POLITICS
Afghanistan
Immigration
U.S. Politics
Germany
United Nations
Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ukraine's leader takes UN to task as 'retired superhero'

Leaders who are “playing” at unity and stuffing pressing problems into an overflowing bag of woe. A world that's in the same boat, but first-class passengers get the lifeboats. A United Nations that resembles ”a retired superhero" that has lost sight of what it used to be. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy certainly wasn't the only world leader at this week's U.N. General Assembly meeting to paint a dire picture of international relations. But the former actor and comedian may well have painted the most colorful one. In a speech Wednesday, he called out failures in areas from sharing coronavirus...
WORLD

