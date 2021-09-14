Afghan mayors and refugees are in danger. The world's cities mustn't fail them

HONJO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 20: Sanitiser is sprayed as Vietnamese migrant workers made jobless and homeless by the coronavirus pandemic take part in daily prayers at Daionji Temple on February 20, 2021 in Honjo, Japan. Vietnamese form the largest group of migrant workers in Japan with around 410,000 in the country mostly working as technical trainees - a government-sponsored visa program that has been criticised for being little more than a cover for companies to import cheap labour. With many businesses in Japan struggling during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic migrant workers with their lack of employment rights have been the first to lose their jobs and accommodation. Aware of their plight, Daionji Temple, run by head nun Thich Tam Tri, has offered sanctuary to affected Vietnamese as they look for other jobs or await government flights back home. The temple can house around 50 people at any one time with much of the food and supplies provided by donors from around Japan including the Vietnamese diaspora in the country. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

