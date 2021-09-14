Abducted Florida Girl Reunited With Mom After 14-Year Search
Jacqueline Hernandez was just 6 years old when she was snatched in 2007—on Friday, she was reunited with her mother after 14 years of searching. Hernandez, now 19, was allegedly kidnapped by her father on Dec. 2, 2007, and her mom, Angelica Vences-Salgado, heard nothing until she received a social-media message out of the blue last week. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Hernandez told Vences-Salgado that she was in Mexico and asked to meet at an entry point in Texas. The mother and daughter were reunited last Friday afternoon, and federal investigators were able to confirm her identity using documentation. “A kidnapped daughter was reunited with her mother as a result of enforcement working together,” said DHS Orlando Assistant Special Agent Davide Pezzutti. Police confirmed there is still an active warrant for Hernandez’s dad.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0