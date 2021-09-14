CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Study links severe COVID-19 to increase in self-attacking antibodies

By Stanford University Medical Center
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitalized COVID-19 patients are substantially more likely to harbor autoantibodies—antibodies directed at their own tissues or at substances their immune cells secrete into the blood—than people without COVID-19, according to a new study. Autoantibodies can be early harbingers of full-blown autoimmune disease. "If you get sick enough from COVID-19 to...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 12

Related
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

New COVID-19 symptom emerging, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new COVID-19 symptom, doctors say, they’re seeing in patients. An earache. This symptom, according to experts, is now being reported more and more by those who end up testing positive. With new emerging variants doctors all over the world are reporting the symptoms of...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Research#Autoantibodies#Md#Stanford Medicine#Nature Communications#Autoantibody Generation
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

I-Team: COVID Patient Unable To Get Monoclonal Antibody Treatment At 2 Hospitals

DUXBURY (CBS) – More than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, a Duxbury woman who does not want to show her face is still coughing and out of breath. Walking across her lawn takes just about all the strength she has. “I was thinking I was going to be admitted on a ventilator,” she said. “It was bad. It was really, really bad.” The woman and her husband, who are both fully vaccinated, tested positive before Labor Day. They heard about monoclonal antibody treatment. The couple knew if given within 10 days of testing positive, it could help people with COVID from...
DUXBURY, MA
inquirer.com

COVID-19 vaccination does not increase the chance of miscarriage, study finds

Another limited but reassuring study finds that COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the odds of miscarriage. Like all studies to date of maternal vaccine safety, the new one, which focused on the first 20 weeks of pregnancy, did not compare vaccinated pregnant people with a control group of unvaccinated pregnant people. That would provide the most rigorous analysis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ScienceAlert

A Landmark Autism Intervention Study Has Shown Dramatically Reduced Diagnosis Rates

We know that for autism, the causes and changes to the brain are happening long before birth. But in a groundbreaking new study, an intervention in infants showing early signs of autism has been able to reduce clinical diagnosis by two-thirds. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) describes a wide-ranging set of conditions affecting a person's social, communication, and motor skills. Diagnosis is based on criteria outlined in the American Psychiatric Association's DSM-5 – such as persistent deficits in social interactions and reciprocating emotions, an absence of interest in friends, repetitive movements or speech, and extreme or unusual reactions to stimuli. "These findings are the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Westword

COVID Contact Tracing Problems in Colorado Making Pandemic Worse

Just a few months ago, officials and experts were optimistic that Colorado would have turned a corner in the fight against COVID-19 by now. But stalled vaccination rates and the rise of the Delta variant have delayed victory over the virus. And now there's a new concern: Fewer Coloradans are cooperating with contact tracers — public-health workers who track the source of infections in order to minimize the impact of outbreaks.
COLORADO STATE
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 229 million and J&J says booster vaccine shot increases antibodies

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 229 million on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4.70 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 42.3 million cases and 676,261 deaths. The U.S. is now averaging 2,087 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, the most since March 1, and are almost entirely unvaccinated people. West Virginia, an early vaccine success story, has now become the state with the most new cases measured on a per capita basis and is counting about 2,000 new cases a day, the most since the start of the outbreak. Johnson & Johnson said data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection and antibodies. India is second by cases after the U.S. at 33.5 million and has suffered 445,385 deaths. Brazil has second highest death toll at 590,955 and 21.2 million cases. In Europe, Russia has most fatalities at 196,235, followed by the U.K. at 135,589.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy