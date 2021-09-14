The DeDe McGuire Foundation Donates $10k to the 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans and Baton Rouge Hurricane Ida Restoration Fund
Mr. James Logan, President of 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans, graciously took time and went live on the air with DeDe McGuire, Host of The DeDe in the Morning Show, to speak about current efforts taking place in these cities and the surrounding areas. DeDe McGuire, also Founder/CEO of the DeDe McGuire Foundation, was so moved by the efforts of Mr. Logan and all organizations involved during the interview that she committed $10,000 towards helping the families of Louisiana devastated by Ida.radiofacts.com
