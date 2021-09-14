The DeDe McGuire Foundation Donates $10k to the 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans and Baton Rouge Hurricane Ida Restoration Fund

It was day 2 without power when I was sitting with Mrs. Green, who is my landlady. We were sitting in the shade by her home across from her store, Owens Deli, which has been a fixture in our neighborhood for over 80 years. During the days of segregation, her parents served the Black community as a deli and grocery market. The house next to it where one of my neighbors lives now is the house she grew up in. The house behind it where I live is where her granddaughters grew up in.

