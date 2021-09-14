CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defective Machines Cause Workplace Injuries

Cover picture for the articleMany On-the-Job Injuries Result from Defective Machines. Far too many American workers are seriously injured or even killed while at work. Workers’ compensation laws vary from state to state, and while these laws often provide significant compensation to injured workers, the “workers comp” system often does not cover all the same damages and/or does not cover them to the same degree that direct personal injury claims and lawsuits are able to. An experienced personal injury attorney will therefore look carefully at any potential workers’ compensation claim to determine if there are any elements for compensation that may be pursued separately from the work comp claim. Defective machines that cause on-the-job injuries are one significant cause of work-related injuries where products liability personal injury claims may be pursued in tandem with work comp claims.

