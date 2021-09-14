CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid data expert Tim White to host an ‘ask me anything’ live ahead of the next travel announcement

By Travel Desk
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

The government’s next update to the traffic light travel restrictions is likely to take place on Thursday (16 September).

And the most recent government briefings indicate that the current system restricting travel to the UK is likely to be dismantled soon.

The UK has by far the highest infection rates for any major country in Europe, yet it also imposes the strictest rules on arrivals.

A total of 62 nations and territories are on the UK”s “ red list ,” representing a total population of well over one billion people.

Appearing on the red list is effectively a travel ban, with arrivals from those countries required to go into 11 nights of hotel quarantine once in the UK – at a cost, for a solo traveller, of £2,285.

So which countries might leave the club – and which nations should join?

Tim White, the Covid data analyst who tweets as @TWMCLtd , has trawled through the genomic sequencing records held by Gisaid, the worldwide database, with a focus on variants of concern.

He will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions around the upcoming announcement and what might happen to the traffic light system in coming weeks during a live ‘ask me anything’ event being held on this page today (14 September).

Join Tim at 4pm today, 14 September, when he’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions about all the latest rules and restrictions live.

Register to submit your question in the Comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the Comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Tim joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4-5pm as he tackles as many as he can within an hour.

The Independent

Simon Calder’s ‘Ask me Anything’: The Independent’s travel expert answers your questions live

Ever since the latest travel update on 26 August, there have been hints that international travel is starting to open up again, albeit cautiously.On Tuesday, Canada started receiving fully vaccinated international visitors, a move that countries such as Switzerland, Germany and Belgium have also embraced.US travellers have had a step backwards, however, as the EU moved the country to its ‘unsafe’ list due to the high number of Covid cases - prompting countries including Italy, Denmark and Sweden to up their restrictions for testing and quarantine for travellers from the States.Meanwhile, many of Europe’s most popular destinations remain on the...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ask Covid expert Professor Aris Katzourakis anything about ‘breakthrough infections’

Four-fifths of all people in England aged over 16 have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while nearly 89 per cent have received a first dose.Separate research from the Office for National Statistics estimates that more than 90 per cent of adults in the UK have antibodies against the virus, acquired through either infection or injection.Nonetheless, government figures show that a proportion of vaccinated individuals are being infected with Covid-19, and even requiring hospitalisation in some cases.Although so-called breakthrough infections may sound alarming, they’re to be expected; the vaccines have been found to be extremely effective in preventing severe disease and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Live Travel news latest: Covid risk on flights 'less than 0.1%', real-world data reveals

Your chances of being exposed to Covid-19 on a flight whereby every passenger has tested negative is less than 0.1 per cent, landmark research has shown. The study, which has been running since December 2020 on transatlantic flights with Delta Air Lines, indicates that a single PCR test performed on all passengers within 72 hours of travel was enough to drastically reduce the risks of transmission on board.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mirror

UK travel update: Experts predict next changes to holiday green and red lists

The UK government is expected to give its next travel update tomorrow (September 16) with changes expected to affect the green, amber and red lists. Meanwhile, the current Covid travel rules will be torn up as a new scheme will be announced by October 1, the Health Secretary announced this week. Officials are expected to formally review the use of the traffic lights system.
TRAVEL
abc17news.com

Experts eye more travel testing to contain COVID in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers. The islands are weathering a record surge, and federal guidelines are being changed to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers to the U.S. State leaders have resisted the implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers despite evidence that more COVID-19 testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination like Hawaii. Earlier this summer, the state removed all testing requirements for vaccinated people. And even with a single pre-flight test for unvaccinated travelers, experts say infected passengers can easily slip through the cracks.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Majority of UK adults attempting to be more sustainable, says poll

Six in 10 Britons have tried to be more sustainable than ever before in 2021 – with many purchasing reusable shopping bags, coffee cups and even rechargeable batteries for the first time this year. The poll of 2,000 adults discovered more than a fifth have made 2021 the year they...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Destructive populism is leading us towards dark times

At the outset of the First World War, the foreign secretary, Sir Edward Grey, presciently said: “The lamps are going out all over Europe, we shall not see them lit again in our lifetime.”. More than 100 years later I am certain that if Sir Edward was alive now he...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
POLITICO

Making sense of Covid data before the next crisis

FORECASTING FUTURE CRISES: Predicting the course of the pandemic has been like following a twisty mystery series, with scattered clues and surprising outcomes. A year and a half in, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to do better, with a new forecasting center that aims to track disease spread and other public health challenges — and game out what’s to come.
MARKETS
TravelPulse

Travel Experts Advises on Choosing a Host Agency

In light of an increasing number of travel advisors looking to partner with host agencies, Travel Experts is sharing advice on how to choose the best partner. "Selecting a Host Agency or consortium to join is an important decision not to be taken lightly," said Susan Ferrell, Founder and President of Travel Experts, now celebrating 37 years in business.
TRAVEL
WashingtonExaminer

White House pressed on timing of relaxed COVID international travel restrictions

The White House repeatedly sidestepped questions Monday when asked about the lengthy delay in dropping coronavirus travel restrictions for foreign travelers. Reuters reporter Steve Holland first asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki during Monday's briefing to explain "what changed" between the announcement that morning and July, when the Biden administration opted not to drop the restrictions.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Watch live as WHO releases air quality guidelines

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is to release new air quality guidelines along with European regional director Hans Kluge. They will be joined by WHO health and environment director Maria Neira as well as Dr Dorota Jarosinska and Dr Michał Krzyzanowski. Air quality is becoming one of the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Pret a Manger to open 200 stores in two years after Covid bounce back

Pret a Manger will open more than 200 stores in the UK over the next two years after receiving a £100m cash injection.The sandwich retail chain – hit hard by changes to working practices in lockdown – will ultimately aim to double its presence across the country in five years.Pret plunged to a pre-tax operating loss of £256.5m last year, with revenues falling by 58 per cent to £299m, as it was forced to close stores for months at a time. With Covid restrictions now eased, Pret has said regional shops are now at their strongest ever levels, while sites...
RETAIL
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

