DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For Scott County Health Director Amy Thoreson, the battle against COVID for her and her family has always been personal. “My husband is a healthcare provider and sees patients that are COVID positive and helps in their recovery and that means that he’s being exposed to them on a daily basis,” Thoreson said. “While he’s been vaccinated and our family’s been vaccinated and he wears his PPE, you always worry. And you look at the demands it’s placing on people that are healthcare workers so the pressure is tremendous.”

8 DAYS AGO