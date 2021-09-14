Tuesday: Attila Hildmann, Ivermectin, iPhone camera & GetHealth

Your iPhone screen keeps turning on while it’s on your pocket? or worse, your iPhone flashlight or camera often turning on by itself while it’s in your pocket? Well, you are not alone. They did happen to me too. In most cases, I never noticed until my pocket became so hot to realize that either my screen kept turning on or my iPhone flashlight flashing or my iPhone camera got activated. All these are happening because of the single-tap-to-wake-up iPhone screen feature – or on its official name it’s called “Tap to Wake” – in which with just a single (accidental) tap, the iPhone screen wakes up. What really happen is when you put your iPhone inside your pocket and moving around with it, the “Tap to Wake” gets activated with the accidental tap (you are on a tight jeans, then you pocket your iPhone on it and while walking down, your iPhone screen kept touching part of your leg), then your iPhone screen wakes up, then once the iPhone screen is awake, another accidental tap can either activate the flashlight or the camera. That’s totally annoying, isn’t it!

