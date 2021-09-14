CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Tuesday: Attila Hildmann, Ivermectin, iPhone camera & GetHealth

marketresearchtelecast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the notorious conspiracy theorist Attila Hildmann, things haven’t worked for a while. In Germany he was accused of hatred, insults, threats and public incitement to criminal offenses, which is why he fled to Turkey. His online platforms have now been hacked – a brief overview of the most important reports.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Apple warns that vibrations by motorcycles might impact iPhone cameras

Apple published a new support page about how exposure to vibrations, like those generated by high-powered motorcycle engines, might impact iPhone cameras. Apple explains that some features like optical image stabilization (OIS) and closed-loop autofocus can be affected for “long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibration within certain frequency ranges.”. As...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

iPhone warning: Apple says doing this can ruin your camera

Apple’s mobile phones have tremendously good cameras, so it is no wonder that iPhone users are constantly snapping away at anything that looks interesting. But for some, simple still-life images aren’t enough. People have gone to extreme lengths, whether it is getting the perfect shot or getting more thumbs-up on...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Entire 'iPhone 13' line will get camera & battery updates at the same prices

Max Weinbach shared a batch of "iPhone 13," "Apple Watch Series 7," and "AirPods 3" rumors via his PineLeaks Twitter account on Tuesday. In addition to details about the upcoming "AirPods 3," Weinbach also issued a handful of supposed details about Apple's next smartphones. For example, Weinbach said that there...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Camera#Conservative Media#Iphone Camera Gethealth#Ois#Af#Gps#Data
Interesting Engineering

Apple Warns That Engine Vibrations Can Destroy iPhone Camera Sensors

On Friday, Apple released a new support document detailing how iPhone cameras are susceptible to damage when exposed to certain vibrational frequencies such as those generated by high-power motorcycle engines. "High-power or high-volume motorcycle engines generate intense high-amplitude vibrations, which are transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. It is not...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

New iPhone 14 leaks show no notch and no camera bump

We’re still a week out from the next Apple event, where we’re expecting to see the iPhone 13, among other things. While we’d usually expect more leaks about this year’s phone at this time, how about some of next year’s instead? Serial leaker Jon Prosser at FrontPageTech has a first look at what his sources are saying will be the iPhone 14.
CELL PHONES
osxdaily.com

How to Mirror Front Camera Photos on iPhone

If you take a lot of selfies on your iPhone or iPad, you already know how the final image is not the same as the one you saw in the camera preview. This is because the preview is flipped to make it seem like you’re looking in the mirror, but the final image you get is what the camera actually sees, which is also what someone looking at you would see.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Apple Issues A Warning On iPhone Camera Performance

A new report published by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is warning iPhone users that exposure to vibrations, like those generated by high-powered motorcycle engines, might impact iPhone cameras. According to Apple, people should avoid mounting an iPhone on a motorcycle, as the vibrations may be transmitted via the bike’s handlebars...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Germany
knowtechie.com

PSA: Using your iPhone on a motorcycle mount will destroy the camera

If you’re a motorcyclist, you might be tempted to mount your iPhone to the handlebars. I mean, your bike probably doesn’t have GPS, right? Well, according to Apple, you shouldn’t. See, the vibrations created by your bike can destroy the camera systems in your iPhone. Yes, it literally shakes them...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple unveils iPhone 13 with new chip, smaller notch, and better cameras

Apple has revealed the latest edition to its iPhone range, the iPhone 13. It comes with a new camera arrangement, a more powerful chip, a thinner notch, and more. Since its debut in the iPhone X, the notch — which houses the phone’s Face ID system and front-facing camera — has been divisive. Apple seems to have listened to dissenters and has shrunk the notch’s width by 20%, making it less intrusive in use.
CELL PHONES
WTVM

Apple expected to unveil iPhone 13 Tuesday

(CNN) – Get ready for the new iPhone. Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones at its virtual event Tuesday. The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The devices will reportedly have...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Apple shares four iPhone 13 Pro videos with a focus on cameras and video

Apple announced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max today, complete with big camera improvements. Apple has shared three new videos showing how great the new iPhones' cameras are. But maybe don't if you weren't planning on upgrading this year!. Apple's new iPhones come with improved camera capabilities and...
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

Everything new with the iPhone 13’s cameras

Apple announced the iPhone 13 series of flagship devices last night. While there weren’t any jaw-dropping updates from the iPhone 12, Apple used the event as an attempt to convince people that the new devices had much better cameras. Let’s take a look at what’s new in iPhone 13 cameras.
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

Why did Apple change the camera position on the iPhone 13?

Aesthetically, the iPhone 13 is similar to last year’s model — apart from one key element: the camera placement. The iPhone 12 had vertically stacked lenses. On the iPhone 13, these are now diagonal. So, here’s the question we’re going to answer today: why?. In my mind, there are two...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

iPhone 13 Pro Max camera explored: The most advanced iPhone camera ever

Apple has just announced the iPhone 13-series, the follow-up to last year's successful iPhone 12-series, improving almost all aspects of Apple's best-selling gadget. One of the features that has been greatly improved is the camera system, which is now more advanced than ever before. “iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Photographer Austin Mann Reviews the iPhone 13 Camera

Photographer Austin Mann has published his review of the iPhone 13 Pro camera. He travelled to Ruaha National Park, Tanzania, to put the device through its paces. He has a video below as well as a written blog post about the camera. “The most substantial hardware improvement in the iPhone 13 Pro camera system is the all-new 13 mm Ultra Wide lens with a much faster f/1.8 aperture (about a stop faster than the f/2.4 Ultra Wide lens in iPhone 12 Pro). The larger aperture means better light collecting ability, which should result in sharper low-light images with faster shutter speeds.”
CELL PHONES
jilaxzone.com

Fix for avoiding iPhone screen kept turning on, iPhone flashlight to flash randomly & iPhone camera activates randomly

Your iPhone screen keeps turning on while it’s on your pocket? or worse, your iPhone flashlight or camera often turning on by itself while it’s in your pocket? Well, you are not alone. They did happen to me too. In most cases, I never noticed until my pocket became so hot to realize that either my screen kept turning on or my iPhone flashlight flashing or my iPhone camera got activated. All these are happening because of the single-tap-to-wake-up iPhone screen feature – or on its official name it’s called “Tap to Wake” – in which with just a single (accidental) tap, the iPhone screen wakes up. What really happen is when you put your iPhone inside your pocket and moving around with it, the “Tap to Wake” gets activated with the accidental tap (you are on a tight jeans, then you pocket your iPhone on it and while walking down, your iPhone screen kept touching part of your leg), then your iPhone screen wakes up, then once the iPhone screen is awake, another accidental tap can either activate the flashlight or the camera. That’s totally annoying, isn’t it!
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Motorcycle engine vibrations can 'degrade' iPhone camera performance

Apple on Friday warned iPhone users that exposing the device to intense vibrations, like those from a motorcycle engine, can negatively impact internal image stabilization and autofocus systems, leading to reduced image quality. As explained in a support document, high-amplitude vibrations at certain frequency ranges can cause long-term problems with...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy