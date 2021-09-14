CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consolidation in China's electric vehicle industry is inevitable, says Bain & Company

Cover picture for the articleHelen Liu of Bain & Company says it's too early to tell which electric vehicle brand will "win at the end." Brands that can provide the most innovative products and offer superior customer service will prosper, she adds.

