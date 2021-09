As Apple Music expands its selection of DJ mixes, it’s also set to compensate artists and producers. Here’s how it will work. As widely anticipated, Apple has worked on a process that will allow it to pay rights holders. They’re not the first company to do that in some form – Mixcloud, for instance, signed a deal with giant Universal Music Group (UMG), which does compensate rights holders for that company’s content inside DJ mixes. But those arrangements required explicitly licensing the content in mixes, meaning it largely breaks down in the real world, unless you normally only DJ with UMG tracks. Apple is the first company to find a general-purpose solution for licensing tracks inside mixes without separate agreements. And it works directly with rights-holders – even tracks not identified as I understand it get royalties added to a general pot and divided later.

