Logansport, IN

‘Hard to put into words’: Thousands pay respects to fallen Logansport Marine during procession, visitation

By Courtney Spinelli
Fox 59
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGANSPORT, Ind. — The family of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto “Bert” Sanchez always knew he was a hero but now people everywhere do, too. The 22-year-old from Logansport was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide attack at the airport in Kabul in late August. In an interview with FOX59 days after his family was given the life-changing news, Sanchez’s mother, Coral Briseño, shared what she learned about his final act of heroism.

