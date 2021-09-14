CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manjaro Linux 21.1 with fresh desktop environments

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gnome edition of Manjaro Linux delivers Gnome 40 without major changes – the Manjaro team wants to stay as close as possible to the upstream versions. However, the Gnome developers have revised the user interface of the Gnome Shell in version 40, which some users do not like. Manjaro Linux 21.1 offers its own legacy layout for them, which simulates the operating concept of Gnome 3.38. In addition, the Manjaro team has ensured that all layouts contained in their own layout switcher also work under Gnome 40. There you can change the arrangement of the control elements such as the main menu and taskbar, for example in the classic way as in Windows or based on Ubuntu Unity.

