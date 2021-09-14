Statistics of the week: How Germans see the expansion of the 5G network
According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, the number of 5G connections worldwide is expected to rise to around 3.4 billion by 2026 – this corresponds to around 38 percent of all connections then available. The infographic from Statista and Technology Review uses data from the Federal Network Agency to show that the 5G radio network is growing rapidly in this country too. After there were just 139 5G base stations in 2019, there were almost 20,000 a year later.marketresearchtelecast.com
