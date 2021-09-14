CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Statistics of the week: How Germans see the expansion of the 5G network

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Ericsson Mobility Report, the number of 5G connections worldwide is expected to rise to around 3.4 billion by 2026 – this corresponds to around 38 percent of all connections then available. The infographic from Statista and Technology Review uses data from the Federal Network Agency to show that the 5G radio network is growing rapidly in this country too. After there were just 139 5G base stations in 2019, there were almost 20,000 a year later.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Ukrtelecom, Iskratel Launch €12M Fibre Network Expansion in Ukraine

Ukrainian telecom operator Ukrtelecom and leading European ICT vendor and solutions provider Iskratel, recently announced a partnership to help expand the country’s fibre optic network with a €12 Million investment. The three-year network expansion program — financed by Ukrtelecom, Iskratel and its financial partners — provides more than 300 locations...
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Ericsson gets smart with 5G network services deployment

Ericsson has said it has redesigned network roll-out for the 5G age with the Intelligent Deployment suite of solutions, noting that with technology advancing rapidly and networks becoming more complex and diverse, there is a growing demand for a network deployment suited to the specific needs of service providers. Intelligent...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Providers drive into the core network fast lane as 5G race accelerates

Into the second half of 2021, 5G trends are continuing to accelerate, with 5G standalone (SA) core evaluation, testing and launch activities growing significantly across all geographic regions, and considerable demand for managed and anything-as-a-service (XaaS) solutions, according to research from network test, assurance and analytics systems provider Spirent Communications.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

How 5G rollout became such a long, hard slog

Traverse the leafy neighborhoods of southwest London and the 5G connection flickers on and off like a faulty streetlight. Thankfully, for the zone's commuters and smartphone zombies, there is still no application that depends on 5G connectivity. And 4G is everywhere. That technology spread rapidly across the UK after it...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Germans#5g#France#Radio Network#Yougov
thefastmode.com

Orange Selects Amdocs BSS for Europe's First 5G SA Network

Amdocs on Monday announced that it has been selected by Orange to provide the business support systems for Europe’s first 5G Stand Alone (SA) experimental cloud network launched in July in Lannion, France. The data- and AI-driven software-enabled network, automated and cloud-native, is a two-year project that aims to ramp...
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

5G: It’s Not Just a Mobile Network!

It takes more than just the 5G mobile phone and network to enable the entire 5G revolution. This article highlights some examples that enables 5G, the updates and associated challenges. 5G development and deployment are accelerating, especially in Asia. Field trials are underway, components are coming, and testing covers the...
CELL PHONES
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Hydrogen-powered 5G network proposed for UK

Stratospheric Platforms (SPL) of Cambridge has been working on wide area 5G telecommunications systems since 2016. Backed by Deutsche Telekom, it has developed a a HAP (High Altitude Platform) which can provide uninterrupted 5G connectivity direct to consumer smart phones across areas as wide as 140km and at the same time, direct broadband connectivity to properties.
ECONOMY
Light Reading

China Mobile faces $15B bill for second 5G network

China Mobile could be on the hook for as much as $15 billion for the construction of the new national 700MHz network. The giant telco's partnership with newcomer China Broadcast Network (CBN) has never been thought to have been one of equals. But it has now revealed it will foot the entire bill for the construction of the greenfield 5G network.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Denmark
Country
Germany
Electronic Engineering Times

5G Network Slicing: Empowering Vertical Industries

5G network slicing is the key technology that will enable the operators and engineers to provide services and applications to users according to their requested requirements. 5G development and deployment are accelerating, especially in Asia. Field trials are underway, components are coming, and testing covers the spectrum in more ways than one. What are the challenges and how is the ecosystem shaping up? Find out more in this month’s In Focus series.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Bhutan Telecom Partners Ericsson to Roll Out 5G Network in Bhutan

Ericsson has entered an agreement with Bhutan Telecom, Bhutan’s largest telecom service provider, to deploy a 5G network in the Kingdom of Bhutan. As part of the agreement, Ericsson will be responsible for network rollout and services of the 5G network. The introduction of 5G will allow Bhutan Telecom to continue its technology leadership while contributing to the government’s vision of establishing a digital society in Bhutan.
WORLD
tmonews.com

T-Mobile tops latest 5G network study… again

T-Mobile has once again topped the findings of an independent research firm as the carrier with the fastest 5G speeds and greatest 5G availability. And this seems to be supported by a second report that said T-Mobile has a “commanding lead in 5G.”. The first report comes from umlaut, which...
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

How 'as a service' might supercharge private 5G

BIG 5G EVENT, DENVER ï¿½ The private wireless networking trend has been a hot-button issue in the global wireless industry for months now. The notion, after all, is tantalizing: What if software and equipment vendors could sell their networking wares to enterprises, utilities, ports and other such customers in addition to wireless network operators?
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mobileworldlive.com

The ZTE 5G Core Network Implements the First 5G 700M Convergent Networking VoNR in the Industry

PARTNER FEATURE: Recently, at the press conference of “5G 700MHz Convergent Network of Dahaize Coal Mine”, ZTE assisted Shanxi Yulin Energy & Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. of China Coal Mine Group, China Coal Technology Engineering Group Smart Mining Co., Ltd., China Radio & Television, China Mobile and other partners in deploying the 5G industry core network (i5GC+iIMS), which provides end-to-end 5G VoNR HD video services for Dahaize Coal Mine, and dispatches and directs the coal mine to work safely underground in real time. It realizes the 5G 700M+2.6G convergent networking of the world’s first coal industry. This is the first time that the 5G 700MHz frequency band network is applied in the field of industrial energy. It is of great significance to the intelligent development of coal mines in China.
TECHNOLOGY
Austin Business Journal

UT-born startup lands $20M to build private 5G networks for businesses, military

An Austin-based startup building private wireless communication networks has landed a $20 million investment to expand its team and bring years worth of development to market. GenXComm Inc., which grew out of research projects at the University of Texas in 2016, will use the series B funding round to grow its headcount from about 45 people today to about 65 in the next nine months, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Hardik Jain said.
AUSTIN, TX
thefastmode.com

Private Network and 5G Pairing Supports Smart City Development Featured

Consider the superior performance that 5G offers in terms of security and data flow, as well as the reliability, speed, mobility, flexibility, efficiency, and coverage that supports the necessary connectivity for advanced - smart - technology applications. As more organisations develop operations, processes, and services that require strong and ubiquitous cellular coverage, private networks are quickly emerging as necessary to address these high connectivity needs.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Marin Software stock is both the biggest gainer and most active after renewing Google revenue share deal

Shares of Marin Software Inc. were both the biggest gainers and most active on major U.S. exchanges in afternoon trading Wednesdasy, after the digital advertising disclosed that it renewed a revenue share agreement with Alphabet Inc.'s Google LLC. The stock rocketed 58.7% on volume of 114.6 million shares, which compared with the full-day average of about 4.6 million shares. The company said the agreement with Google, which is for Marin to develop its enterprise technology platform and software products, is effective Oct. 1. That takes the place of the current revenue share agreement, which was entered into in...
STOCKS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy