LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)—Around 7:40 a.m. a multiple vehicle accident occurred on I-295 (near the Young’s Road-Lawrence Station Road Overpass) around the 66.6 North Bound mile marker. There were reports of multiple vehicles involved and initial reports said up to 11 vehicles were involved. Luckily there were no reported serious injuries that needed immediate transportation to the hospital. Traffic was backed up for miles until the vehicles were cleared from the scene.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO