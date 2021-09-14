CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS Adds JOKER Star Marc Maron As The Villainous Lex Luthor

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 8 days ago

Marc Maron has never shied away from making his thoughts known about superhero movies, and despite starring in Joker, he definitely doesn't appear to be the biggest fan of the genre. That's fair enough, but the comedian and actor has now confirmed that he will lend his voice to Lex Luthor in the upcoming animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

DC Reveals A New Joker

It might be Batman Day, but DC just recently unleveled plans for a brand new Joker in an upcoming issue of Future State: Gotham. Fans already knew that there was some drama brewing with the Clown Prince of Cime in the future-based title. Well, on Twitter, writer Dennis Culver gave people a look at what kind of terror is marching their way in Gotham City. It stands to reason that the Next Batman would have a version of the original's greatest enemy. *Spoilers for Future State: Gotham follow below* So, Batman has been framed for an accident that killed a lot of citizens. The evil magistrate, that's outlawed vigilantes, has dispatched Peacekeeper Red to deal with The Dark Knight. Well, a scuffle ensues with Harley Quinn and Punchline where the Magistrate steps in again. Joker's new squeeze told the group of characters that the "Next Joker" is coming to hunt them all down and that they would wish they were dead once he was through with them.
COMICS
montanakaimin.com

The ‘Suicide Squad’ is a gory and glorious super villain romp

After the cataclysmic train wreck that was 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” any expectations for a sequel were already low. Let’s just say anything featuring John Cena is not exactly encouraging unless you consider “Fred” Oscar-worthy. But James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” makes you wish that it was the original “Suicide Squad”...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Natasha Lyonne
wegotthiscovered.com

Jesse Eisenberg Addresses If He Could Ever Return As Lex Luthor In The DCEU

Like everything about Zack Snyder’s DC movies, Jesse Eisenberg’s idiosyncratic take on Lex Luthor has undergone something of a reappraisal in the years since Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice first came out. While his kooky portrayal of the Man of Steel’s nemesis was the butt of many jokes at the time, a legion of DCEU fans now praise the Zombieland actor for taking the well-worn villain in a different direction.
MOVIES
Collider

Marc Maron Is Your New Lex Luthor (in 'DC's League of Super-Pets')

Joker actor Marc Maron is set to return to the supervillain world in DC League of Super-Pets, where he will be voicing Superman's greatest enemy, Lex Luthor. He joins a star-studded cast led by Dwayne Johnson as the Man of Steel's canine, Krypto the Superdog. The comedian-actor dropped the news...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

The Joker Unleashes Bloody Rated “R” Violence in DC Animated Movie ‘Injustice’ [Trailer]

The Joker forces a whole new attitude out of Superman when he kills Lois Lane in the upcoming DC event movie Injustice, an animated adaptation of the same-titled video game. Rated “R” for “Bloody violence,” the movie comes to 4K, Blu-ray & Digital October 19. It’s produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Villainous#Dc League Of Super Pets#Dc Comics
wegotthiscovered.com

Jesse Eisenberg Says He’d Love To Play Lex Luthor Again

DCEU continuity has always been pretty messy, and things are only set to get a whole lot worse in the future, unless of course The Flash uses its multiversal premise to wipe the canonical slate clean and finally have everyone singing from the same songbook almost a decade after Man of Steel.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy