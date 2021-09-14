Flash Flood Watch issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Matagorda Islands; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Matagorda Islands, Northern Liberty and Southern Liberty. * Through this evening. * Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas will continue as it moves northeastward across the Houston metro area and eventually into east Texas later today. Grounds are saturated across parts of the Watch area, especially closer to the coastline. In addition, elevated tide levels in Galveston Bay will slow drainage. Additional heavy rainfall will quickly runoff to produce flooding.