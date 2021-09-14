8 KPL teams compete for glory! 2021 2nd Glory of the Kings Weibo Cup starts today
In the first Weibo Cup Finals of Glory of the Kings, the scene where Nanjing Hero defeated Beijing WB for a long time seemed to be yesterday. The young players’ first-ever appearance, and the old and firm glory persisted, turning into a picture of passion on the field. At 15:00 this afternoon, co-hosted by Weibo, Weibo E-sports, and Wei-Sports Culture, and hosted by Mars Yaoyu Media, the 2021 second Glory of the Kings Weibo Cup, which will be exclusively broadcast live by bilibili, will start a fierce battle. Eight KPL teams are ready to go, and they will show a new lineup of chemistry in this duel. To control love and compete for glory, let us lock the bilibili live room number: 55, and witness the birth of a new honor together!gamingideology.com
