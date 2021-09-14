CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

8 KPL teams compete for glory! 2021 2nd Glory of the Kings Weibo Cup starts today

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first Weibo Cup Finals of Glory of the Kings, the scene where Nanjing Hero defeated Beijing WB for a long time seemed to be yesterday. The young players’ first-ever appearance, and the old and firm glory persisted, turning into a picture of passion on the field. At 15:00 this afternoon, co-hosted by Weibo, Weibo E-sports, and Wei-Sports Culture, and hosted by Mars Yaoyu Media, the 2021 second Glory of the Kings Weibo Cup, which will be exclusively broadcast live by bilibili, will start a fierce battle. Eight KPL teams are ready to go, and they will show a new lineup of chemistry in this duel. To control love and compete for glory, let us lock the bilibili live room number: 55, and witness the birth of a new honor together!

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
caribbeantoday.com

No Glory for Hammers Star Antonio as Reggae Boyz Thrashed

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Michail Antonio’s much anticipated debut for Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz ended in misery as the home side suffered a chastening 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Panama, in the second match of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers here Sunday night. Playing before an empty National Stadium due to...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

New starts abound as Europe’s elite chase Champions League glory

Paris (AFP) – After a summer of eye-catching moves across Europe, the continent’s top clubs begin the long road to Champions League glory next week as fans return after a 2020-21 competition held largely behind closed doors. A flurry of transfer activity, headlined by Lionel Messi ending his long association...
UEFA
f4wonline.com

Impact notes: New Bound for Glory start time, Thursday's main event

In an ad for October's Bound for Glory Thursday night, Impact Wrestling announced that the start time for the pay-per-view will be at 10 PM Eastern, two hours later than usual. While the Saturday, October 23rd, event is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the likely reason for the change...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Kpl#Beijing Wb#Weibo E Sports#Wei Sports Culture#Mars Yaoyu Media#Ttg#Xiaopeng Motors#Hupu Esports#Tuwan Com#Youjiu Esports#Player Esports#Big Esports#Phoenix Sports
Shropshire Star

Worfield Smash their way to more glory

Worfield added a second piece of silverware to their collection by winning the Swancote Energy Smash on Sunday at Davenport Park. The Henshall Shropshire County Legaue champions saw off Claverley in their semi-final before beating rivals Quatt in the shootout for glory. Quatt had booked their final place with a...
SPORTS
SkySports

Maydanny motors to Doonside Cup glory at Ayr

Maydanny ran out a clear-cut winner of the Virgin Bet Doonside Cup at Ayr. Impressive when landing the Golden Mile at Goodwood earlier in the summer, Mark Johnston's charge had since disappointed in handicap company at York and in the Group Three Superior Mile at Haydock. Stepping up to a...
SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Wrestling Announces Special Start Time For “Bound For Glory”

Impact Wrestling has announced a special start time for their next pay-per-view event, Bound For Glory. This event will begin at 10 PM EST on Saturday, October 23. On that same night, AEW will host a special edition of Dynamite in Orlando, Florida. The reason for this particular air date for AEW is due to the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins NHL hockey game airing on TNT the Wednesday before, October 20.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘We’ve reached all our goals,’ says Sarina Wiegman after England Women score 10 in win over Luxembourg

England Women boss Sarina Wiegman expressed her delight at the “good job” done by her team after they thrashed Luxembourg 10-0.Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright each scored twice at the Stade de Luxembourg as England recorded another enormous win in their World Cup qualifying group, four days after beating North Macedonia 8-0 at St Mary’s in their first match under Wiegman.The Dutchwoman told a post-match press conference: “I thought the performance was good. It’s pretty hard to make the game against such opponents.“You have possession most of the game, you have to keep the tempo up. When we...
SPORTS
mypaperonline.com

Guts and Glory: Area Olympians Reflect on Tokyo Games

After a yearlong delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Team USA headed to Tokyo to take care of business and with Team USA were members of the Morris, Essex, and Passaic counties communities. We recently caught up with some of those athletes who called the Olympic Village in Tokyo home for the two-week games.
PASSAIC, NJ
gamingideology.com

Wanderer postponed to the fourth quarter

Oddboy has hiker postponed to the fourth quarter. The time travel adventure should actually be out this quarter. No concrete reason for this is given. hiker was announced in April for PlayStation VR (we reported).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy