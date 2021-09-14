CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Personality Brooke Burke Is Engaged to Boyfriend of 2 Years — Meet the Real Estate Developer

By Afouda Bamidele
TV personality Brooke Burke said yes! The fitness expert and her real estate developer boyfriend of two years, Scott Rigsby, have taken their relationship to the next level.

According to People's exclusive report, Brooke Burke and her long-time boyfriend, Scott Rigsby, got engaged. Presently the pair are reportedly looking forward to becoming man and wife.

The news came after Burke celebrated her milestone birthday with her lover and other family members. Rigsby is a real estate developer who has dated Burke for two years. Check out some details about him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbI2y_0bvP4uyj00

INSIDE THEIR RELATIONSHIP

The former "Dancing With The Stars" host and Rigsby started dating in 2019, and after three months together, they went red-carpet official. The pair looked radiant as they attended Operation Smile's Hollywood Fight Night.

At the time, Burke attended an event where she spoke admirably about her man. She explained that her kids loved Rigsby, and it felt awesome. The "She Got the Looks" star noted that Rigsby was also a dad and has two children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c857p_0bvP4uyj00

[Burke] once shared that she works out five times a week and makes sure to rest for two days.

The smitten lover gushed over her man and described him as "kind, responsible and devoted.” Burke also chipped in that their kids get along well and that she was happy.

WHO IS RIGSBY?

The business mogul is the co-founder of a Santa Monica-based real estate firm, Industry Partners. The 53-year-old graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Accounting and Finance.

Rigsby's dating history is not entirely known, but he was married once to Heather LaCombe; a former model turned Interior designer. He and LaCombe ended their marriage in 2019.

The dad-of-two attended his first red carpet event in 2019 after he and Burke started their relationship. Burke had ended her own marriage to David Charvet in 2018. She was also married to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher from 2001 to 2005.

Before they appeared at the red carpet event, Burke and Rigsby were spotted at Little Beach House Malibu. At the time, an insider revealed the couple's love life was at its early stage.

BURKE'S YOUTHFUL SECRET

The 50-year-old is ready to walk down the aisle for the third time and looks youthful as ever. Burke has no hair out of place, and she owes it to being religious to exercises and healthy dieting.

The former swimsuit model once shared that she works out five times a week and makes sure to rest for two days. She values these essential breaks to relax her nerves.

The Tucson native admits her fitness routine serves as a way to fend off boredom and she often incorporates new creative ways to keep up her fitness. This includes either working out in her backyard or living room.

