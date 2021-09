Whether it happens this season, next season, the season after that or never, they are destined to define the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni era. There is quarterback Jalen Hurts, a mobile, second-round draft pick. There is Miles Sanders, a second-round pick with speed and power. There is receiver Jalen Reagor, a first-round pick with quickness and hands. There is DeVonta Smith, widely characterized as the steal of the most recent first-round, a once-in-a-decade pass catcher. And there is Dallas Goedert, a second-round choice charged with replacing a franchise legend at tight end.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO