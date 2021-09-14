CT Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Breezy in the p.m.;84;69;SSW;10;71%;65%;5. Chester;Humid;81;67;SSW;10;77%;56%;5. Danbury;A p.m. thunderstorm;85;65;SSW;11;70%;73%;5. Groton;Humid;78;67;SSW;11;91%;36%;5. Hartford;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;68;S;10;75%;78%;5. Meriden;A p.m. thunderstorm;83;67;S;10;76%;78%;5. New Haven;Humid;82;70;SSW;10;76%;64%;5. Oxford;A p.m. thunderstorm;81;65;SSW;10;79%;78%;5. Willimantic;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;66;SSW;10;78%;78%;5. Windsor Locks;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;67;SE;10;75%;80%;5. _____

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of. fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to. 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of.
CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield- 553 PM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly early. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then. showers...
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady. temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers. likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the...
