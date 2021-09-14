72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) jumped 67% to settle at $9.15 on Monday as the company announced positive results from its Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease.

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) climbed 52.4% to close at $17.98 on Monday. Investor presentation released on Friday is now circulating on news outlets.

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITMR) shares jumped 45.2% to close at $30.25. ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company, agreed to acquire Itamar Medical for a total value of approximately $538 million.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares gained 35% to settle at $64.96. iRhythm Technologies named Quentin Blackford as President and Chief Executive Officer.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) rose 32.3% to close at $12.45.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) climbed 31.2% to close at $43.40 after the company, and AbbVie, announced an eye care collaboration. AbbVie to pay REGENXBIO $370 million in upfront payment and up to $1.38 billion in milestones.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) gained 24.4% to close at $4.35 after climbing over 10% on Friday.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) climbed 24.3% to close at $17.30.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) gained 21.9% to settle at $4.78 after the company announced interim analysis from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in refractor chronic cough.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) surged 21.2% to close at $1.77 after declining around 3% on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) rose 18.4% to settle at $6.49. Invacare recently provided a business update and revised financial guidance.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) jumped 17.4% to close at $7.09.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) gained 17% to close at $3.16 after declining around 3% on Friday.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) surged 16.7% to settle at $4.82. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.5.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) gained 16.4% to close at $2.42 after the company reported a $4.33 million contract to 'provide short message and 5G multimedia message services.'

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 16.1% to close at $5.98.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) gained 16% to settle at $44.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) jumped 15.8% to close at $8.28. WHO’s nod to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine, Covaxin is expected this week, according to reports. Ocugen is a partner with Bharat Biotech on COVID-19 vaccine.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) surged 15.7% to close at $9.90 after tumbling 39% on Friday.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) rose 15.6% to settle at $3.12.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 15.3% to close at $11.66. Aehr recently received $19.4 million order for multiple FOX-XP test and burn-in systems from a major automotive semiconductor supplier.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) rose 14.1% to settle at $3.88 after the company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.0025 to $0.03 per share.

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) climbed 13.3% to close at $15.72.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) rose 13.3% to settle at $11.37. Volta recently partnered with Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX), a theme park company, to make EV charging accessible to its guests at their parks across the U.S.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) gained 13.2% to settle at $2.84. The company recently announced the completion of a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) gained 12.9% to close at $4.38.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) gained 12.1% to close at $26.19. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $39.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) climbed 11.6% to close at $20.82. Immunome's three-antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) recently demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 Lambda (C.37) and Delta AY.1/2 (Delta Plus) variants in preclinical testing.

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) climbed 10.9% to close at $18.46. The company released Q2 results last month.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) climbed 10.4% to close at $1.49. Alset Ehome International recently completed a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems.

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) rose 9.7% to close at $10.32. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from Neutral to Overweight.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares gained 9.3% to close at $11.54.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) gained 8.3% to close at $2.60. The company, last month, reported upbeat Q2 results.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) gained 8.3% to close at $23.26 after dropping over 4% on Friday.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares gained 7.9% to settle at $19.73. The company, last month, released Q2 results.

Losers

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares tumbled 59.6% to close at $6.28 on Monday after announcing top-line results from two musculoskeletal trials of micronized dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (mdHACM). Top-line results from an interim analysis of the six-month efficacy data for the Phase 2B trial for Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) did not meet primary endpoints.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares dropped 51.3% to settle at $0.28 after the company announced a 368,261,717 share public offering to be priced at $0.22 per share.

Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) declined 39.9% to close at $28.15 after the company announced it received a termination notice from the UK Government in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) dipped 24.8% to close at $4.10 after the company announced the acquisition of First Wave Bio for $229 million.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) fell 23.8% to close at $8.31.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) dropped 23.4% to close at $14.90. Silvermack Therapeutics will present data from Phase 1/1b clinical trial of SBT6050 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) fell 22.9% to close at $2.22.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) shares dropped 20.9% to close at $3.79 after the company reported a $18 million registered direct offering.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 20.2% to settle at $43.00. Adagio Therapeutics recently announced that the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) has recommended expanding the ADG20 EVADE Phase 2/3 trial for COVID-19.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) dropped 20.1% to close at $6.14.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) declined 19.9% to close at $0.44 after the company received Nasdaq delisting letter. The company also said it intends to request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) dropped 18.7% to settle at $9.15.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) dipped 18.3% to close at $2.82.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) fell 17.7% to close at $5.59.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) fell 17.6% to close at $15.40. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $18.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dropped 17.5% to close at $21.29.

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) fell 16.8% to close at $7.68.

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) declined 16.6% to settle at $9.18.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares dipped 16% to close at $14.74 after the company announced Valneva received a termination notice from the United Kingdom government in relation to Valneva's supply agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) fell 16% to close at $9.75 after dipping over 25% on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals filed for offering of 3.4 million shares of common stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) dropped 15.4% to close at $62.62.

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) fell 15.1% to close at $18.87.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) dropped 14.4% to settle at $9.98.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 14.4% to close at $2.86.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) declined 14.2% to settle at $10.21 as Chinese stocks fell amid regulator concerns following news regulators seek to have Alibaba's Ant Group to split Alipay.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) dropped 13.9% to close at $1.98.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) fell 13.8% to close at $24.90. The company, last week, reported Q2 EPS results down from last year.

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) fell 12.5% to close at $57.46 as the company reported a proposed secondary public offering of common stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) tumbled 12.3% to close at $2.92.

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) fell 11.9% to close at $38.25.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 11.6% to close at $4.71. The company, last week, reported Q2 earnings results.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) declined 11.5% to close at $27.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 11% to close at $5.11 after dropping around 17% on Friday.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) fell 10.6% to settle at $16.05.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) fell 8.5% to close at $9.42. The company issued a statement on recent stock volatility.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares fell 6.7% to settle at $0.7089 after dropping around 4% on Friday. U.S. Well Services, last month, posted a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 6.7% to close at $0.56. Advaxis shares climbed over 28% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results and provided a business update.