72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTC3D_0bvP3wZ800

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) jumped 67% to settle at $9.15 on Monday as the company announced positive results from its Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease.

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) climbed 52.4% to close at $17.98 on Monday. Investor presentation released on Friday is now circulating on news outlets.

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITMR) shares jumped 45.2% to close at $30.25. ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company, agreed to acquire Itamar Medical for a total value of approximately $538 million.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares gained 35% to settle at $64.96. iRhythm Technologies named Quentin Blackford as President and Chief Executive Officer.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) rose 32.3% to close at $12.45.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) climbed 31.2% to close at $43.40 after the company, and AbbVie, announced an eye care collaboration. AbbVie to pay REGENXBIO $370 million in upfront payment and up to $1.38 billion in milestones.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) gained 24.4% to close at $4.35 after climbing over 10% on Friday.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) climbed 24.3% to close at $17.30.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) gained 21.9% to settle at $4.78 after the company announced interim analysis from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in refractor chronic cough.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) surged 21.2% to close at $1.77 after declining around 3% on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) rose 18.4% to settle at $6.49. Invacare recently provided a business update and revised financial guidance.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) jumped 17.4% to close at $7.09.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) gained 17% to close at $3.16 after declining around 3% on Friday.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) surged 16.7% to settle at $4.82. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.5.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) gained 16.4% to close at $2.42 after the company reported a $4.33 million contract to 'provide short message and 5G multimedia message services.'

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 16.1% to close at $5.98.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) gained 16% to settle at $44.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) jumped 15.8% to close at $8.28. WHO’s nod to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine, Covaxin is expected this week, according to reports. Ocugen is a partner with Bharat Biotech on COVID-19 vaccine.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) surged 15.7% to close at $9.90 after tumbling 39% on Friday.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) rose 15.6% to settle at $3.12.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 15.3% to close at $11.66. Aehr recently received $19.4 million order for multiple FOX-XP test and burn-in systems from a major automotive semiconductor supplier.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) rose 14.1% to settle at $3.88 after the company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.0025 to $0.03 per share.

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) climbed 13.3% to close at $15.72.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) rose 13.3% to settle at $11.37. Volta recently partnered with Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX), a theme park company, to make EV charging accessible to its guests at their parks across the U.S.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) gained 13.2% to settle at $2.84. The company recently announced the completion of a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) gained 12.9% to close at $4.38.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) gained 12.1% to close at $26.19. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $39.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) climbed 11.6% to close at $20.82. Immunome's three-antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) recently demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 Lambda (C.37) and Delta AY.1/2 (Delta Plus) variants in preclinical testing.

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) climbed 10.9% to close at $18.46. The company released Q2 results last month.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) climbed 10.4% to close at $1.49. Alset Ehome International recently completed a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems.

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) rose 9.7% to close at $10.32. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from Neutral to Overweight.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares gained 9.3% to close at $11.54.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) gained 8.3% to close at $2.60. The company, last month, reported upbeat Q2 results.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) gained 8.3% to close at $23.26 after dropping over 4% on Friday.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares gained 7.9% to settle at $19.73. The company, last month, released Q2 results.

Losers

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares tumbled 59.6% to close at $6.28 on Monday after announcing top-line results from two musculoskeletal trials of micronized dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (mdHACM). Top-line results from an interim analysis of the six-month efficacy data for the Phase 2B trial for Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) did not meet primary endpoints.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares dropped 51.3% to settle at $0.28 after the company announced a 368,261,717 share public offering to be priced at $0.22 per share.

Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) declined 39.9% to close at $28.15 after the company announced it received a termination notice from the UK Government in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) dipped 24.8% to close at $4.10 after the company announced the acquisition of First Wave Bio for $229 million.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) fell 23.8% to close at $8.31.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) dropped 23.4% to close at $14.90. Silvermack Therapeutics will present data from Phase 1/1b clinical trial of SBT6050 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) fell 22.9% to close at $2.22.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) shares dropped 20.9% to close at $3.79 after the company reported a $18 million registered direct offering.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 20.2% to settle at $43.00. Adagio Therapeutics recently announced that the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) has recommended expanding the ADG20 EVADE Phase 2/3 trial for COVID-19.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) dropped 20.1% to close at $6.14.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) declined 19.9% to close at $0.44 after the company received Nasdaq delisting letter. The company also said it intends to request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) dropped 18.7% to settle at $9.15.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) dipped 18.3% to close at $2.82.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) fell 17.7% to close at $5.59.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) fell 17.6% to close at $15.40. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $18.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dropped 17.5% to close at $21.29.

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) fell 16.8% to close at $7.68.

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) declined 16.6% to settle at $9.18.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares dipped 16% to close at $14.74 after the company announced Valneva received a termination notice from the United Kingdom government in relation to Valneva's supply agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) fell 16% to close at $9.75 after dipping over 25% on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals filed for offering of 3.4 million shares of common stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) dropped 15.4% to close at $62.62.

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) fell 15.1% to close at $18.87.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) dropped 14.4% to settle at $9.98.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 14.4% to close at $2.86.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) declined 14.2% to settle at $10.21 as Chinese stocks fell amid regulator concerns following news regulators seek to have Alibaba's Ant Group to split Alipay.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) dropped 13.9% to close at $1.98.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) fell 13.8% to close at $24.90. The company, last week, reported Q2 EPS results down from last year.

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) fell 12.5% to close at $57.46 as the company reported a proposed secondary public offering of common stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) tumbled 12.3% to close at $2.92.

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) fell 11.9% to close at $38.25.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 11.6% to close at $4.71. The company, last week, reported Q2 earnings results.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) declined 11.5% to close at $27.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 11% to close at $5.11 after dropping around 17% on Friday.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) fell 10.6% to settle at $16.05.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) fell 8.5% to close at $9.42. The company issued a statement on recent stock volatility.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares fell 6.7% to settle at $0.7089 after dropping around 4% on Friday. U.S. Well Services, last month, posted a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 6.7% to close at $0.56. Advaxis shares climbed over 28% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results and provided a business update.

Benzinga

Why Endo International's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares are trading higher after the company announced the launch of a generic version of Chantix tablets in the US. Endo international's stock is trading up 9.42% to a price of $3.02. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 15.73 million, about 104.6% of its recent 30-day volume average of 15.04 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q1 guidance. Stitch Fix's stock has been rising Wednesday, up 16.41% to a price of $41.28. The stock's current volume for the day is 12.16 million, which is approximately 580.22% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.10 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Adobe's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares are trading lower after the company announced Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance. Adobe's stock has been falling Wednesday, down 3.46% to a price of $623.55. The stock's volume is currently 4.37 million, which is roughly 273.21% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.60 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Explode

Chewy and GoPro have underperformed the broader tech sector this year. A jump in customer spending and the growth of the online pet retail market will be tailwinds for Chewy stock. GoPro's remarkable turnaround looks set to continue thanks to its direct-sales model and the growth of its subscription business.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

If you want to own a stock forever, you had better like how the company is run. Hormel is a dividend growth name with a great history of innovation and growth via acquisition. General Mills has a higher yield, but just as strong of a legacy on the innovation and acquisition front.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Onconova Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Today

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares are trading higher after the company reported preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 a trial of rigosertib plus immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, which are being presented at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug Development Summit. Onconova Therapeutics is currently up 32.3% to a price of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 400 Points; Stitch Fix Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 1.28% to 34,353.01 while the NASDAQ rose 1.07% to 14,904.89. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.15% to 4,404.34. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,413,620 cases with around 678,500 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,531,490 cases and 445,760 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,247,090 COVID-19 cases with 591,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 229,573,930 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,709,420 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock increased by 2.16% to $17.69 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares increased by 1.79% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.9 million. New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) shares moved upwards by 1.55%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points; InnovAge Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 1.01% to 34,261.10 while the NASDAQ rose 0.70% to 14,850.10. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.83% to 4,390.54. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,413,620 cases with around 678,500 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,531,490 cases and 445,760 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,247,090 COVID-19 cases with 591,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 229,573,930 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,709,420 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
MARKETS
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 22

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova recommended a long position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN). Stephanie Link said gross margins are going higher for VF Corp (NYSE: VFC). She is a buyer of the stock. Jim Lebenthal said Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) keeps setting higher lows and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CFO Of Ondas Holdings Sold $365.40 Thousand In Stock

Stewart Kantor, CFO ,President.,Secretary,Treasurer at Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS), made a large insider sell on September 17, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas Holdings at a price of $8.12. The total transaction amounted to $365,400.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Skillsoft Insider Makes $187.07 Thousand Stock Purchase

Ryan Murray, Interim CFO And CAO at Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL), made a large insider buy on September 17, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Murray purchased 17,500 shares of Skillsoft at at a price of $10.69. The total transaction amounted to $187,075.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Herc Holdings

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $143.6 versus the current price of Herc Holdings at 138.42, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rekor Systems Insider Trades $2.82 Million In Company Stock

Matthew A. Hill, Chief Science Officer at Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR), made a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Hill sold 300,000 shares of Rekor Systems at prices ranging from $9.04 to $10.11. The total transaction amounted to $2,818,160.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BofA Cuts Precious Metal Price Targets, Names Top Stock Picks

Bank of America has lowered its price forecasts for gold, silver and copper and cut price targets for several of its top precious metal stock picks. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Michael Jalonen lowered price targets for 18 precious metal stocks, including the following names:. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd...
MARKETS
Benzinga

10% Owner Of TPG Pace Tech Purchased $28.31 Million In Stock

Thomas Glen Kacher, 10% Owner at Tpg Pace Tech (NYSE:PACE), made a large insider buy on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Kacher purchased 2,827,502 shares of TPG Pace Tech at at prices ranging from $10.00 to $11.55. The total transaction amounted to $28,307,747.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Hershey Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
