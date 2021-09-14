CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Year of College… Again?

By Chandler Fleming
 9 days ago

The 2020-2021 school year was confusing, frustrating, and draining. Our college education was moving forward, or just beginning for some, in the midst of a pandemic. The ever-changing COVID-19 protocols and uncertainty of our future made it impossible to find a routine with school, sports, and extracurriculars. Students on and off campus struggled to find normalcy in their college education, and for many freshmen, their experience was cut short.

