Marvel Hawkeye TV series premiers November 24th on Disney+

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 8 days ago
Disney and Marvel Studios‘ have released a new trailer for the upcoming TV series Hawkeye which will be starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The Disney Hawkeye series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in a few months time starting on November 24th, 2021.

Space.com

How Guardians of the Galaxy Sent the MCU to Space

These days, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is awash with aliens, intergalactic travel and an entire multiverse for us to explore, but it wasn’t always that way. Cast your mind back to August 1, 2014. Barack Obama was entering the final three years of his presidency, Crazy Stupid Love was number one on the charts, and the MCU was about to release its most unique, exciting and different movie yet. It may not be the best space movie ever, but it changed Marvel forever.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Respond To ‘Loki’ Infinity Stones Change

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo have responded to the big Infinity Stone twist in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series. Since Captain America: The First Avengers a big deal has been made out of the Infinity Stones, with each potentially having the power to destroy entire worlds. Eventually, the various heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe battled Thanos over possession of the stones in Avengers: Infinity War. Despite last-minute acts of heroism from Thor and Scarlett Witch, Thanos ultimately succeeded in obtaining all of the Infinity Stones and wiped out half the universe’s population.
TV & VIDEOS
screenanarchy.com

HAWKEYE: First Trailer For The Disney+ Series Hits The Entertainment Bullseye

Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

Marvel Drops ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer: Here’s When You Can Stream It On Disney+

The world has finally seen its first glimpse of Marvel’s Hawkeye series, headed to Disney+ this fall. Here’s everything you need to know about the new series. Hawkeye focuses on Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, but looks to revolve more around “Ronin,” Hawkeye’s alter ego, a masked vigilante who seeks to eliminate large-scale criminal operations. The series looks to take place in the post-Avengers world where order is restored after “The Snap,” as Barton’s family is back and not dissolved into ashes. Now, the world is back to worrying about “normal” things, like crime syndicates and what to get their family members for Christmas.
TV SERIES
themainstreetmouse.com

DISNEY+ DEBUTS OFFICIAL TRAILER AND TEASER POSTER FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “HAWKEYE”

The Highly Anticipated Disney+ Original Series Premieres Wednesday, November 24. Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld and Producer on Clint and Kate's Dynamic in Disney+ Series

Avengers: Endgame executive producer Trinh Tran is taking point on Hawkeye, where no-nonsense family man Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) trains young Avenger Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in the Marvel Studios series premiering November on Disney+. Set after the events of Endgame in Marvel's Phase 4, Hawkeye pulls from the Matt Fraction and David Aja comic book run that teams the two archers — and Lucky, the Pizza Dog — on a bow and banter-filled adventure where the dynamic between mentor and protege is always on-target.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

First Trailer: Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” Series

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer and poster for their “Hawkeye” series which is set to start streaming exclusively on Disney+ from November 24th. In the series set in post-blip New York City, former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Winter is Coming

How many Marvel TV shows are coming to Disney+?

For the last decade (and then some), Marvel Studios has put its focus on developing its Marvel Cinematic Universe through a variety of groundbreaking films. We’ve seen three phases of their plan come and go. And now, Phase Four is broadening that by bringing television series into the mix. While...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals a Theatrical Exclusive With No Disney+ Premier Access: Report

Marvel's Eternals reportedly will not have a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, making it the second Marvel Studios movie so far this year to show only in theaters after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Kevin Feige-produced Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as the super-spy Avenger, was the first Marvel movie to do day-and-date and stream via the $29.99-priced Premier Access in July. After Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed in August that Marvel's Shang-Chi would remain a theatrical exclusive for 45 days, Vulture reported that the box office performance of the September release would determine whether Eternals would be available for streaming on the same day it opens in theaters on November 5.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Hawkeye Trailer: The Least Mighty Avenger Gets His Own Disney+ Series

Move over, "Die Hard." Fans have been looking forward to Marvel's "Hawkeye" series with great anticipation upon learning it would be loosely inspired by the exceedingly well-received Matt Fraction and David Aja comic storyline, but this morning's trailer for the series definitively answers a much different, though equally important question: whether the MCU would ever set a story around the holiday season ever again. That's right, "Hawkeye" is officially a Christmas show and we're already in a festive mood about it. Check out the first trailer and poster for the Disney+ superhero series below.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Hawkeye: Who Is Vera Farmiga Playing in the Disney+ Series?

Vera Farmiga’s brief appearance in the trailer for Disney+’s new Hawkeye series certainly set the speculation train alight. “Who could she possibly be playing?” “She looks pretty evil.”. Good news: she’s playing Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mom; she is in fact pretty evil; and she doesn’t appear to have a whit...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Hawkeye trailer: Marvel fans ‘so hyped’ as first footage released of new Disney+ show

The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye has been released.Starring Jeremy Renner as his MCU character Clint “Hawkeye” Barton, and Hailee Steinfeld as his new protégé, the series is set to arrive on the streaming service this November.The trailer gave fans their first look at footage from the series, which is set at Christmastime.We see Clint begin to settle back into family life after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with his wife and children having returned after the blip.However, it seems that his ruthless vigilantism has come back to haunt him. Also thrown into the mix...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

'Daredevil's' Kingpin May Return In 'Hawkeye' Disney Plus Series

I really miss that blissful moment in time when the Marvel Netflix series were some of the best TV shows you could find. The first season of Jessica Jones is still *chefs kiss* and the fight scenes in Daredevil aren't to be missed. Daredevil in particular, though, captured the hearts of many with incredible casting with actors who really felt like the comic book characters many know and love.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Ready or not, here comes the fall TV season. Unlike 2020, there’s actually a Premiere Week this year, with the broadcast networks kicking off their 2021-22 campaign on September 20 — the day after the Primetime Emmy Awards, as was the old normal. Here is Deadline’s comprehensive annual list of fall premiere dates for new series and new seasons of returning series. It covers more than 450 broadcast, cable and streaming shows bowing from September 1 through December 31 in all dayparts but does not include specials or movies. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the...
TV SERIES
