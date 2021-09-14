Marvel Hawkeye TV series premiers November 24th on Disney+
Disney and Marvel Studios‘ have released a new trailer for the upcoming TV series Hawkeye which will be starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The Disney Hawkeye series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in a few months time starting on November 24th, 2021.www.geeky-gadgets.com
