In his very long career, Jeff Hardy has staged with WWE, TNA and ROH, as well as with several other very large independent companies from around the world, the most disparate characters, but what has remained mostly in the heart and in the minds of his most avid fans, it is certainly the bizarre Willow, being of an unspecified nature, who walked the rings of the former TNA, with a black and white mask covering part of his face.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO