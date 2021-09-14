Who Are the New 'Hawkeye' Characters and How They Fit Into the MCU

The idea that’s being passed around at the moment when it comes to Brendan Fraser being welcomed into the MCU is one of those that a person can’t help but think is innovative, but also something that might be kind of a joke that only the creator would be taking seriously. Creating a Brendan Fraser persona in the MCU that’s essentially just the regular guy, no superpowers, no special abilities, and nothing other than his own wit and appearance, is something that some folks apparently might like to see. To be honest, a lot of people might call that the dumbest idea ever since even the show The Doom Patrol that’s now heading into its third season has him voicing the part of an extraordinary character. But others might actually think that hinging the fate of the universe around Fraser might be a good idea. Seriously, it sounds like something that a group of teenagers might have come up with while getting baked at a friend’s house while playing Fortnite. Maybe that’s too cliche or out of date, but it does sound accurate.

