Who Are the New 'Hawkeye' Characters and How They Fit Into the MCU
Marvel Comics fans will recognise some of the characters seen in the trailer for the new MCU show "Hawkeye," coming to Disney+ on November 24, 2021.www.newsweek.com
Marvel Comics fans will recognise some of the characters seen in the trailer for the new MCU show "Hawkeye," coming to Disney+ on November 24, 2021.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0